New University’s 2026-27 ASUCI elections endorsements

The Associated Students of University of California, Irvine (ASUCI) 2026-2027 student government elections will begin Monday, April 13 at 9:00 am and end Friday, April 17 at 5:00 pm. Of the ongoing ASUCI elections, New University’s editorial board endorsed referendums, candidates for president, external vice president, associate vice president of academic affairs, associate vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, student programming commissioner, and special interest international senator.

Referendums:

While New University has its own referendum on the ballot, the editorial board endorses the Undergraduate Basic Needs Student Fee Referendum, Safeguarding our Cultural and Identity Centers Student Fee Referendum, and UCI DREAM Center Student Fee Referendum. Regardless of students’ multifaceted identities, every Anteater deserves access to basic needs support and safe, collaborative spaces during their time at UCI.

President: Summer Tram Anh Phan

Phan’s current role as Academic Affairs Vice President and experience in ASUCI leads New University to believe she would be an effective leader. We support her platform of advocacy, transparency and accessibility in representing students’ needs to policymakers and administrators.

External Vice President (EVP): Jayla Kamilla Pete

While Pete is the only candidate running for EVP, New University endorses her mission of transparency and connection through advocacy.

Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs: Alexa Allaham

New University supports Allaham’s platform and plans to implement a course intervention program.

Associate Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Neha Mahesh

New University endorses Mahesh’s platform of transparency and safety, as her goals are similar to ones she’s achieved in her previous work with ASUCI.

Student Programming Commissioner: Sarah Gagnier

Gagnier has years of experience with ASUCI, and New University endorses her concrete platform detailing her goals for increasing student engagement and inclusion.

Special Interest International Senator: Charlene Wang

New University supports Wang’s platform of specific transparency and inclusion due to her experience as an At-Large Senator Intern for ASUCI.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate. New University Editor in Chief Skylar Paxton had no affiliation with the writing of this article nor the selection of the following candidates. The Editorial Board abstained from endorsing a candidate for Internal Vice President because of candidate Joshua Gonzales’ work as an editor for New University.