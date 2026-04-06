Meet ASUCI’s 2026-2027 Transfer Senator candidates

Two candidates are running for ASUCI’s 2026-2027 Special Interest Transfer Senator position. Danellie McIntyre is a third-year psychology major and criminology, law and society minor. Jung Min Lee is a third-year economics major. Voting for the ASUCI elections begins on Monday, April 13 at 9 a.m. and ends on Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m.

Elected by the student body at-large, the Transfer Senator is responsible for “advocating on behalf of transfer students,” according to ASUCI’s Constitution. Transfer students made up 34% of total students enrolled in the 2024-2025 school year.

The elected candidate will replace the current Transfer Senator, fourth-year English major Sam Beknazarova.

Danellie McIntyre

McIntyre attended Santa Barbara City College for two years before transferring to UC Irvine.

She was inspired to run for the Transfer Senator position after experiencing the transition from community college to a four-year university.

“Coming here was really difficult … it’s just a whole new world going from a city college and going to an actual university,” McIntyre told New University. “I see a lot of people saying UCI is difficult for transfer students … for social life and just getting out there.”

McIntyre said she frequently heard transfer students express feelings of imposter syndrome when she first transferred to UCI, particularly in competitive academic environments where many feel they are behind their peers.

“I want to be able to run in this campaign and be like, ‘Hey, I’m just like you,’” McIntyre said. “And I want us to work together to take away that [imposter] feeling from people who are transferring in.”

When asked what issue she would prioritize first if elected as Transfer Senator, McIntyre did not specify particular initiatives but emphasized the importance of ensuring all students feel seen and heard.

“My main vision is to just listen to the students — not just transfer students — but all undergraduates, [and] just listen to what they have to say and address that immediately because we can’t have a safe campus for everyone if the issues are … just put on the back burner.”

McIntyre’s campaign is focused on relatability and peer advocacy, aiming to make transfer students feel more represented in ASUCI.

“I’m a student just like you,” McIntyre said. “I want to make the campus a better space for us.”

In addition to her individual platform, McIntyre is running as part of the ANThem coalition, including candidate Gabriel Mutsvangwa for ASUCI President and candidate Alexa Allaham for Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Jung Min Lee

Lee did not respond to New University’s request for an interview.

In his campaign statement, Lee recognizes the “challenges of building community and finding opportunities on campus” and pledges to advocate for “stronger resources, representation and opportunities to help transfer students thrive at UCI.”

Lee, as well as three other candidates, was issued a Level 2 sanction by ASUCI’s Elections Commission for violation of Art. VI § C(3) of the ASUCI Elections Code. The sanction involves a restriction of digital posting for his campaign, beginning March 23, 2026 at 9 p.m. and ending Friday, March 27, 2026 at 5 p.m.

ASUCI will release the election results on Wednesday, April 29 at 5 p.m.

Ennes Kahf is a Features Staff Writer. He can be reached at ekahf@uci.edu.

Edited by Geneses Navarro