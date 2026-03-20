Sunday Comic: Finals Week! FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Good luck on finals! By New U Graphic Design March 20, 2026 Angie Li is the 2025-2026 Graphic Design Manager. She can be reached at angiekl1@uci.edu Basketball Irvine coasts to Championship game against Cal State Northridge March 19, 2026 Columns Gendered marketing is harmful March 19, 2026 Basketball UC Irvine falls in first round of NIT, 75-72 March 18, 2026 Campus News UAW 4811 conducts systemwide picket, reaches tentative agreement the next day March 18, 2026 Basketball UCI Women’s Basketball falls short in semifinals overtime March 16, 2026 Columns Gender affirming care includes your gym workout March 15, 2026 Read More New U ‘Bridgerton’ season four’s enchanting spin on a ‘Cinderella’ story Learning and Academic Resource Center to become Undergraduate Learning Hub To Californians: The weather app will change your life Hate crime at Arroyo Vista sparks police investigation Bruno Mars’ ‘The Romantic’ will sweep you off your feet