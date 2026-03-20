Sunday Comic: Finals Week!

Peter the anteater smiles from the center of a green wreath covered daisies. He wears a daisy crown and necklace and the background is full of pastel streaks. The words
Good luck on finals!
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Angie Li is the 2025-2026 Graphic Design Manager. She can be reached at angiekl1@uci.edu

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