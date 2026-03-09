Sunday Comic: Spring is here!

A 3-panel comic, with the first panel showing Peter the Anteater studying and writing at his desk with a window behind him. In the second panel, Peter looks surprised as he looks out the window to find a beautiful spring day. This spring day is the third and final panel and shows a large tree, grass, and pink flowers encasing the scenery.
Peter the Anteater is studying as he realizes that Spring is almost here!
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Ashley Colin is a Graphic Design Intern for the winter 2026 quarter. She can be reached at acolin4@uci.edu

