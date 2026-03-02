Sunday Comic: Summer in February

An anthropomorphic anteater drinks boba and exclaims that they feel too warm under the sun. A day passes, and now the weather is too cold for them as they shiver in the outdoors.
Southern Californian weather can be quite unpredictable at times.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Kay Zunich is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the winter 2026 quarter. They can be reached at kzunich@uci.edu

