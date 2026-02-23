Sunday Comic: A celebration

Two cartoon anteaters wearing gray hoodies with “UCI” face each other on a light background. Above them, a banner reads “Go Go” with bunting underneath that spells “WEEK 7!!”.
Two anteaters celebrate the end of week 7.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Zongyuan (Cindy) He is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the winter 2026 quarter. She can be reached at zongyuah@uci.edu

