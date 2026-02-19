Victoria Justice brings nostalgia and inspiration to ASUCI’s ‘Zotorious’ ZotTalks

Victoria Justice headlined the first ZotTalks of the year called “Zotorious,” hosted by the Speakers Commission under the ASUCI Office of Student Services. The event took place in the Pacific Ballrooms in the Student Center on Feb. 12.

Students were able to RSVP for priority seating on Zotspot over two separate days, with 125 seats available each day. The first day’s seats sold out within seconds, according to Reddit users.

The first 450 students to enter received free ZotTalks merchandise, which included an exclusive “Zotorious”-themed tote bag.

Third-year psychological science and education double major and ASUCI Speakers Commissioner Sophia Nguyen oversees a team of six interns to plan two ZotTalks events throughout the school year. Nguyen and her team began planning for the event in July, when she started her role as Speakers Commissioner.

“Growing up watching Nickelodeon, you already know [Victoria’s] name, she’s such an iconic character and just an iconic person really,” Nguyen told New University. “So, immediately when I saw her name, I was like, okay, well, here we are. Here we have our winter speaker.”

Justice is best known for her roles on Nickelodeon shows such as “Victorious” and “Zoey 101.” She began her independent music career in 2020 with the release of “Treat Myself,” then “Stay” in 2021 and finally “Love Zombie” in 2025.

Fourth-year East Asian cultures major Kayli Iwamoto showed up to the event dressed up as Officer Padesco from “Victorious” season one, episode 19 called “Sleepover at Sikowitz’s” and was very excited to hear Justice speak.

“Victoria has been such a big part of my childhood growing up, and I’ve really loved Victoria Justice’s work all through Nickelodeon,” Iwamoto told New University. “So when I heard she was coming to UCI for ZotTalks, I feel like I seriously couldn’t miss this opportunity.”

Justice was welcomed by excited students chanting her name as she walked into the Pacific Ballrooms. During the on-stage conversation, she discussed her experiences of being on “Victorious,” launching her music career and her other recent projects.

“There’s a lot of people’s jobs who are sitting there waiting for you and counting on you to do your job and to do it well,” Justice told the audience. “So yeah, I think [acting] just taught me that no matter what is going on: work hard, show up, do your best, be kind to everyone, try to make everyone feel included.”

Justice also reflected on finding her own voice throughout her music career from her time on “Victorious” to the present.

“At the end of the day, what people are going to respond and resonate to is your authenticity, you know, like your truth and your own voice,” Justice said. “You don’t have to have a crazy, amazing voice to be a good singer.”

After the conversation, Justice judged a “Freak the Freak Out” costume contest hosted by ASUCI, where 10 students were chosen to get on stage and show off their Justice-themed outfits.

Justice chose one winner in three categories: funniest, most accurate and most creative costume. Each winner received a $25 Amazon gift card. Before leaving the stage, Justice was taught how to “Zot” by joining her middle and ring fingers with her thumb and sliding her thumb back, with the audience joining in as well.

Nguyen said she hopes students are happy to get to listen to someone in person that they only saw on TV.

“I feel like that’s amazing to me, to be able to go to an event and be behind the scenes to events where people are seeing someone that they watched growing up,” Nguyen said.

The next edition of ZotTalks will take place in the spring.

Ennes Kahf is a Features Staff Writer. He can be reached at ekahf@uci.edu.

Edited by Avery Rosas, Tracy Sandoval