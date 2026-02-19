Breakout hit ‘Heated Rivalry’ becomes the internet’s hottest obsession

Editor’s Note: This article was republished on Feb. 19, 2026 following a website transfer that removed it. The article was originally published on Jan. 20, 2025.

As sports romances surge in popularity on BookTok, the queer hockey series “Game Changers” has found renewed attention with its recent television series adaptation, “Heated Rivalry.” The show spotlights one of the saga’s couples, Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams), as they navigate a long-standing, emotionally charged situationship in a predominantly homophobic environment — concealing their underlying feelings for each other through almost a decade of secret hookups.

The finale episode of the show’s first season, “The Cottage,” was released on Dec. 26. In the episode, Ilya and Shane’s long-buried feelings finally surface, forcing them to confront the realities and consequences that follow them. As they grapple with difficult decisions regarding their future, Shane finds himself in a position where he must reveal his decade-long secret to the people closest to him. The episode ends on a soft cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering how their relationship will evolve as both men continue to navigate their careers.

Despite being produced on a fraction of the budget of “Stranger Things 5,” which was released in the same week, “Heated Rivalry” surpassed “Stranger Things” much-anticipated final season’s Rotten Tomatoes score. The contrast between “Heated Rivalry” receiving a rating of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes and “Stranger Things” scoring 90% even surprised TV executives. This suggests that viewers are gravitating toward the show’s emotionally tender, character-driven love story. As a show centering LGBTQ+ representation in a sports genre that typically lacks diversity, the show’s popularity can be interpreted as driven by the connection many viewers feel to the story.

The plot of the show encapsulates intimate themes such as prolonged yearning, which appears to be exactly what the fans are craving. This is demonstrated by viewers who have begun baking cakes in the wake of the emotional finale. The heightened emotional vulnerability that culminates in the finale has left viewers captivated by the story — despite the show’s initial emphasis on physical attraction. Women in particular seem especially drawn to the show, making up its largest audience.

Leading co-stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have appeared in numerous media interviews and displayed undeniable chemistry, generating significant online buzz and attracting new fans. The platonic dynamic between the two showcases the authentic emotional connection that makes the show so appealing, even if the love they express out of character is not romantic in nature. Their genuine closeness as co-stars has likely helped the series build such a passionately engaged fanbase in the short time that the show has been released.

What sets this show apart from the modern queer-drama genre is its commitment to portraying a realistic queer relationship with narrative realism within a sport that has historically been intolerant of such representation. In the show, the natural progression of relationships leads supporting lead, Scott Hunter (François Arnaud) to come out publicly with his boyfriend Kip (Robbie G.K), after winning the 2017 equivalent Stanley cup. As of January 2026, there are currently no out players in the National Hockey League (NHL). Statistically, in the United States, nearly 1 in 10 adults identify as LGBTQ+ as of February 2025. With 744 players actively playing in the NHL currently, hockey continues to reign as the only major men’s league without any openly gay players in history.

By situating the show within the hyper-masculine yet lesser-visible culture of professional hockey, “Heated Rivalry” exposes the tension between queerness and a culture built on avoiding emotional exposure. The sport’s silence around sexuality makes the characters’ openness — and the risks attached to such openness — especially consequential, positioning the series as a rare and necessary counter-narrative within the world of professional sports.

Despite overwhelming public acclaim, the show has faced some criticism. Many feel the explicit scenes overshadow the plot, while others believe the decade-long situationship doesn’t reflect every queer experience. The wealth and physical perfection of the hockey players further places them in a bubble of privilege that can distance the story from viewers. Given this tension and the show’s thematic complexity, there is an ongoing debate about who its target audience is, especially considering its female author and overwhelmingly female demographic.

Historically, women have been the primary consumers of the romance genre. This makes it no surprise that the queer hockey series “Game Changers” was written by a straight woman, yet intended for an LGBTQ+ audience. Women have emerged as the majority of “Heated Rivalry” viewers, possibly due to its unique tropes that are less portrayed in the media. Women are not portrayed as holistically on other popular shows — such as “Euphoria”, where women are reduced to symbols of chaos or desire rather than being treated as fully realized characters with agency. On the other hand, “Heated Rivalry” treats both characters as equals in their relationship — something women have been striving towards for decades. While the story was ultimately crafted with a queer audience in mind, it has themes and a narrative that are compelling to a wide variety of viewers.

Aside from becoming an internet sensation, the series has noticeably boosted interest in hockey — even driving up NHL ticket sales. As the league began to recognize the show’s influence on the public they started engaging more actively with fans of the show, especially during matchups between the two teams featured in the series. This positive attitude towards the show is a pleasant surprise given the NHL’s history of downplaying Pride initiatives, including their ban on Pride tape. Whether this shift marks a genuine change or was merely a temporary gesture will only become clear after the show’s craze dies down. However, many fans still see it as a meaningful step in the right direction towards making hockey more inclusive and accepting.

Overall, “Heated Rivalry” is praised for bringing much-needed visibility to queer romance, especially those in unconventional environments. The show’s influence helps normalize queer intimacy and relationships within mainstream media. With all the excitement surrounding the show, it seems clear that audiences are eager for stories that treat queer characters with depth and vulnerability rather than tokenism — as often happens in portrayals of queer romances in the media.

As “Heated Rivalry” continues to gain traction, public appraisal suggests a potential shift in how mainstream media approaches queer storytelling. In an industry where queer narratives are often sidelined, the impact of this series stands as proof that audiences are ready for stories that feel authentic and unapologetically queer.

Kathryn Lehman is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the winter 2026 quarter. She can be reached at kalehman@uci.edu

Edited by Casey Mendoza and Joshua Gonzales