Interview with Brian Pellar and “Form No. 2”

This spot feature highlights the life and work of artist Brian R. Pellar, exploring his creative journey and the making of “Form No. 2,” one of UC Irvine’s most recognizable public artworks. Standing at the UCI flagpoles, “Form No. 2” reflects both Pellar’s artistic vision and the lasting presence of art on campus. Produced by the New University video department, this piece offers a closer look at the story behind a landmark many students pass every day.

Director and Editor Rodrigo Ramirez is a Video Staff Member for the winter 2026 quarter.

Assistant camera by Sarah Murdaah.

Produced by New University Video Department.