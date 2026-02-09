Sunday Comic: Eyes of a Zotbot

6 Panel comic. The first panel shows a flag from a zotbot in the air and the second panel shows the wheels of a zotbot. The third panel shows the front cameras of the zotbot, and the fourth panel shows the cameras turning on. The words
Zotbot coming through.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Amber Cheng is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the winter 2026 quarter. She can be reached at amberlc2@uci.edu

