Sunday Comic: A Day in Irvine

A four panel comic depicting the ever changing weather in Irvine. Panel one is labeled
A day in Irvine.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Angie Li is the 2025-2026 Graphic Design Manager. She can be reached at angiekl1@uci.edu.

Read More New U

Explore

About Us

Media

- Advertisement -

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, New University