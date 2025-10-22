Book Tour Excitement for Kamala Harris’ Memoir ‘107 Days’

Kamala Harris’ book tour is officially underway as she promotes her new political memoir “107 Days.”

Published in September, “107 Days” follows Harris’ journey as she completes her 2024 presidential campaign in only 107 days. The memoir contains a firsthand account of Harris’ experience during her campaign and how it all came to fruition.

“Behind every speech I gave, hand I shook, and story I told on the road, there were deeper layers, quiet reflections, and lessons learned,” Harris stated on the website promoting her book and her tour.

Harris describes the memoir on the website as a “candid and personal account of my journey — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.”

Shortly after the book’s release, Harris began her 18-stop book tour, beginning in New York City at The Town Hall. Harris dives deeper into her memoir, answering audience questions and furthering the ideas and emotions expressed throughout the book.

But not every audience member is satisfied with Kamala Harris. In fact, many people have bought tickets and attended Harris’ book tour to criticize her and her performance during the Biden administration.

Hecklers and protesters interrupt Harris’ book tour to express their disagreement with “how the Biden administration and her campaign handled the Israel-Gaza conflict,” Newsweek wrote. Social media clips have gone viral, depicting these interruptions, showcasing the outrage many Americans continue to feel towards the Biden administration and its policies.

Yet despite these interruptions, Harris and her team are determined to keep their focus on the book, centering her experiences and what she has learned throughout her presidential campaign.

Harris includes two epigraphs at the beginning of her memoir — a quote from software engineer Alberto Brandolini and song lyrics from Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA.” These references set the tone for the memoir and allude to Harris’ ongoing determination and patriotism that she has held onto despite her loss in the 2024 presidential election. Harris continues writing with the themes of perseverance that she instilled in audiences during a speech to students after the 2024 election.

“No one can walk away,” Harris told viewers during her speech. “We must stay in the fight. Every one of us.”

The “107 Days” book tour allows Harris to shed light on the reality behind her presidential campaign and dive into the emotional and personal aspects of her journey that voters may not have seen last year. Readers and attendees alike get to see a new, unfiltered Harris behind the political facade and professional mask.

Looking towards the future is also a big theme in Harris’ novel; a point she touches on throughout her book tour. How to move forward in the face of failure is a universal life lesson that Harris takes into consideration when discussing the future of her political career and any possible next steps.

Harris’ book tour has stops all around North America, many of which have already sold out, until November. She has also added dates for this month, including Oct. 28th in Los Angeles at The Wiltern. It remains clear that this memoir is one step out of many towards rebuilding for Harris, and many Americans can only wait to see what comes next.

Sydney Easterday is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the fall 2025 quarter. She can be reached at seasterd@uci.edu.

