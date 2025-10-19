Sunday Comic: Pricey Love for Boba

Peter the Anteater was delighted to see a boba store. He purchased a 50% sugar small sized boba and added a 15% tip. The boba drink brought him immediate satisfaction, but when he saw the receipt total of $7.68 for his simple order, he was shocked and tears streamed down his face.
The love for boba is strong, but the wallet is weak.
