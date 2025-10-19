A new year with the New University

To any student who stepped onto Ring Road for the first time this September, New University wishes you a warm welcome. Our paper can be a reliable source of honest campus culture, ongoing campus events and leisurely relief during your first quarter.

As we enter our 59th academic year of publication, it’s a pleasure to introduce our official campus newspaper to incoming first-year and transfer students. We cover a lot of journalistic ground with our sections: News, Features, Opinion, Sports, Copy, Media, Layout, Video, and Arts and Entertainment.

News reports on past and ongoing events within the UCI campus as well as in the city of Irvine. They provide clear, unbiased coverage of matters that directly impact the UCI community.

Features is a subsection of News, however, they have their own editors, staff writers and intern team. Along with their on-campus event coverage, they share hidden gems of UCI clubs, students, alumni and faculty.

Opinion primarily writes 600-800 word columns on a singular topic, straying away from the strict fact-reporting of News. They also create satire and advice articles, using humor to convey an argument.

Sports not only covers UCI sports games, but professional sports games in and around Orange County. Their game coverage and player features are facilitated by close communication with UCI Athletics and other Club Sports.

Copy is a section that goes through each and every article that the New University publishes. They are the intermediary between our section and executive teams, ensuring that all articles follow the particular Associated Press and New University guidelines.

Media is our visual medium of social media messages, photo galleries, recorded interviews, comics and graphics.

Layout is designated for our quarterly print publications. They craft the spread of our 24-page physical newspaper.

Video films weekly recaps of our published news articles. They also make long-form videos for community events, local news and topics of interest for the student body.

Art and Entertainment reviews movies, television shows, books, anime and video games. Their team attends live concerts, plays, poetry readings and musicals to report on as well. There are tributes to famous figures in Hollywood sprinkled in and a few fashion collection deep dives.

Poetry is our latest branch of A&E that accepts and encourages submissions from all UCI students and faculty.

Each of our sections accepts a crew of interns nearly every quarter. While our fall applications are now closed, be on the lookout for opening applications over winter break.

For people who want to privately share a story or anonymously submit a pitch suggestion, we recently opened an anonymous Google form under the Apply section of our website.