Sunday Comic: Just one more minute…

A student wakes up, tired and checks their phone. The time shows 8:31 a.m.. The student falls back on their pillow, seemingly for a moment. The student rises, checking their phone again, which shows 3:56 p.m., and realizes they have been asleep for hours.
It felt like five minutes...
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Amber Cheng is a Graphic Design Intern for the fall 2025 quarter. They can be reached at amberlc2@uci.edu

