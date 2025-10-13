Sunday Comic: Just one more minute… FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp It felt like five minutes... By New U Graphic Design October 13, 2025 Amber Cheng is a Graphic Design Intern for the fall 2025 quarter. They can be reached at amberlc2@uci.edu City News Laguna Beach man sentenced four years for fraud and embezzlement October 13, 2025 Campus News UCI lecturer Brook Haley faces felony vandalism charge October 13, 2025 A&E In conversation with Miki Berenyi (Miki Berenyi Trio, Piroshka, Lush) October 12, 2025 Entertainment ‘One Battle After Another’ is the defining film of 2025 October 9, 2025 Features Oso Tower emphasizes community over everything October 7, 2025 Features KUCI training season starts now October 7, 2025 Read More New U Sunday Comic: Walking to Class Former DACA recipient from Westminster declared dead under ICE custody DOJ v. Orange County Registrar: Voter-Record Privacy vs. Federal Oversight Overconsumption: The illusion of personal style in an algorithm driven world It’s time to reject the American Dream