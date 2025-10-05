Sunday Comic: Walking to Class

A person looks down at their watch and says, “Looks like it’s time to walk to class”. With an ETA of 20 minutes, they walk happily. With an ETA of 15 minutes, they start to look uneasy. At 10 minutes, they start sweating uncomfortably. With 5 minutes left, they slouch tiredly. They finally arrive at their destination, defeated on the ground as their spirit leaves their body.
Traveling by foot to campus is not for the weak. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks, Anteaters!
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Kay Zunich is a Graphic Design Intern for the fall 2025 quarter. They can be reached at kzunich@uci.edu

