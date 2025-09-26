UCI’s resources available for Suicide Awareness Prevention Month

Every September, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month brings attention to those who died by suicide and those impacted by it. Advocates also highlight resources available to those struggling with suicidal thoughts.

The month was officially recognized nationally in 2008. This follows official recognition from the World Health Organization and the International Association for the Study of Pain

of World Suicide Prevention Day on Sept. 10, which began in 2003 as a way to reduce the stigma surrounding suicide.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) most recent statistics reveal that over 49,000 people died by suicide in 2023 — this translates to one death every 11 minutes. At the same time, 12.8 million people seriously considered suicide. American Indian and Alaska Native people saw the highest rate, and firearms were the most common methods used across racial/ethnic, age and gender groups. People ages 85 and older were the most affected group, with those ages 75-84 coming in second and 35-44 third highest.

Among those ages 10-34, suicide was the second leading cause of death in 2023 and the third leading cause of death for those ages 15-34, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

At UC Irvine, the counseling center offers suicide prevention initiatives like suicide prevention training — open to students and staff — and Counseling Center Crisis Care Services, which are available 24/7. Other initiatives include the Be Well OC Mobile Crisis Response Team, walk-in clinics, and individual and group therapy.

Students can take advantage of therapy offerings if they are insured through UCI’s Student Health Insurance Plan (USHIP) or Graduate Student Health Insurance Plan (GSHIP). By being insured, Anteaters are able to access medical, dental, vision, pharmacy and behavioral health benefits. Students with private insurance can seek off-campus referrals.

“Participating in group or individual therapy can offer a student a safe space to share their experience and to receive validation and support,” Aja Trotter, a senior staff psychologist at the Counseling Center said to New University via email. “Some students experience a sense of being heard and understood, and therapy can also reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation.”

A National Library of Medicine study found that group therapy in particular is shown to be equivalent to individual therapy, offering a sense of belonging among others. For the fall 2025 quarter, UCI’s group therapy sessions include authentic connections (offered only in Mandarin), overcoming social anxiety, finding emotional balance and graduate student therapy group.

Individual therapy is offered to students as one-time sessions, short-term, open-ended, long-term and crisis care appointments. Crisis care appointments are for those who cannot wait until a scheduled appointment.

For graduating students, the counseling center offers Beyond Ring Road, a counseling service that aims to alleviate the stress that may come with graduating.

Many students struggle with the university workload and financial stressors associated with housing, tuition and materials. As a result, anxiety, stress and depression were the top three mental health concerns for students seeking treatment in 2023, according to the American Council on Education.

A 2024-2025 study by the Healthy Minds Network found that 36% of college students self-reported that they were in positive mental health. 11% of college students had suicide ideation in the past year — down two percentage points from the 2023-2024 report. Thirty-seven percent of students struggled with moderate or severe depressive symptoms.

“It’s important that we provide services that support students to be successful both academically and personally,” Trotter said. “It’s important for students to know that they’re not alone and that there are many supportive people and spaces on campus. We hope students feel like supportive services are easily accessible to them and know that they can reach out for help when they need it.”

Here is a list of warning signs that someone may be at risk for attempting suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. For life threatening emergencies, call 911. For UCI Counseling Center Care Services, call (949) 824-6457.

