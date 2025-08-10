California considers response in nationwide redistricting debate

California lawmakers are considering a retaliatory response to redistricting efforts by Texas Republicans that could alter the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Both states are pushing to redraw congressional maps in favor of their majority party before the 2026 midterm elections, leading to what many are calling a “nuclear arms race” for House control.

When Texas Republican (GOP) lawmakers shared their draft of the new congressional map on July 30, which could flip three to five Democratic seats to the GOP in the 2026 midterms, California Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested he would schedule a special election to be held on November 4. Residents would vote on new maps that favor Democrats, counteracting the Republican-favoring map in Texas.

California currently uses an independent redistricting commission. This model reduces the potential for partisan manipulation, resulting in more competitive districts. As President Donald Trump encourages Texas lawmakers to obtain five winnable seats for the Republicans, Democrats must make the best of the few options they have to match the GOP.

During a meeting in Wisconsin of Democratic governors on Aug. 1, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers expressed his discontent with the GOP redistricting.

“That is so un-American, and it’s a constant threat to our democracy,” Evers said. “So I’m really pissed, frankly, and we are going to do whatever we can do to stop this from happening.”

According to Politico, Democrats’ best option for redrawing a map is California; it’s a deep blue state with 52 congressional districts. The other option is New York; Democrats attempted to gerrymander in previous years, but courts did not approve their maps and ultimately changed them to be more fair. Illinois is heavily gerrymandered in Democrats’ favor. Maryland and New Jersey are other options, but between the two states, there are only four Republican-held seats left to target, meaning that redrawing the maps would only be of little use.

Supporters of the nonpartisan model have emphasized the unpopular nature of gerrymandering among Democrats, speaking on the importance of “fair representation for communities.” With Trump’s discussion of carving out more GOP seats in Republican states, Democrats are unable to find a solution.

“We shouldn’t stoop to their tactics,” Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal said. “We can’t abandon [our ideals] just because Republicans try to manipulate and distort it.”

Democratic lawmakers are employing possible tactics to delay the Republican plan. In the Texas House, a quorum is needed to hold a vote. When over 50 Texas Democratic lawmakers fled Austin on Aug. 3, Democrats denied that quorum, effectively stalling the redistricting process.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to arrest the absent lawmakers, and he also suggested removing them from office. In response, Texas Democratic Rep. Jolanda Jones highlighted that the actions in question do not constitute a felony under Texas law.

Abbott has limited legal options to stop the Democrats’ efforts and to pass his redistricting bill. The governor has until the end of the year to get new maps approved in time for the March 3, 2026 primaries.

Texas Democrats hope to buy time to negotiate or influence the process of redistricting; even if that fails, they still gain public attention that shows Democrats’ efforts.

“Heroes will be made from this action,” University of Houston professor Brandon Rottinghaus said. “This will really make a lot of careers and maybe be a kind of focal point for how Democrats nationally could take a stand.”

Anika Denny is a News Intern for the summer 2025 quarter. She can be reached at adenny1@uci.edu.

Edited by Jeralynn Querubin and Joshua Gonzales