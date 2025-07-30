Office of Student Services seeks new perspectives with internship applications

The Associated Students of UCI (ASUCI) Office of the Vice President of Student Services is currently accepting internship applications for five of its commissions through Aug. 7.

Responsible for six student-run commissions, the office is dedicated to bolstering the student experience on campus through events like Homecoming, academic conversations with guest speakers and the fall quarter welcome week.

Five commissions — including those responsible for organizing student performance, student experience, speakers, concert engagement and campus spirit — are all accepting intern applications for the 2025-2026 school year.

Vice President of Student Services Patrick Maranon emphasized his desire to have students from all types of backgrounds apply for positions, harkening back to his comments about increasing student engagement for event planning during the vice-presidential candidate debates held in April.

“We want everyone to apply, and especially everyone from all different types of majors, different backgrounds, because we want to have as much diversity in our ideas and our inputs and our experiences,” Maranon toldNew University.

By expanding and potentially getting interns from various different student groups on campus, Maranon hopes to bridge the gap between student service hosted-events and opportunities for other on-campus student groups.

“Maybe someone doesn’t have that much experience in student government planning, but they might have experience working with acappella groups or dance groups, and that would bring a lot of value to the office,” Maranon said. “Similarly, someone who’s, maybe very involved in the business community could bring a lot of connections and opportunities for the office, to be involved for that community.”

Each of the commissions is responsible for one main aspect of student entertainment experience on campus, but the commissions also collaborate on bigger events, such as Summerlands and Welcome Week.

Maranon also said that while he wants interns to have consistency and a willingness to see events through until the end of the academic year, he also wants interns to enjoy the collaborative experience of event planning.

“It’s supposed to be a fun opportunity, but something that can also allow them to develop professionally. And that’s something that I really hope to offer in the intern position this year, as it has provided that experience for me in past years,” Maranon said.

This year, the commission of student performance will have a slightly bigger budget, as Maranon hopes to implement more opportunities to showcase student talent on campus.

“I want to take that to the next level because in my experience, like, for example, in high school, I’ve hosted like a multicultural rally where there would be different cultural clubs that we were able to kind of show their cultural dances or the cultural music,” Maranon said. “And I think that’s something that I want to, kind of, bring to the campus because we don’t see a lot of that on campus, especially on like with student performers.”

With three years of experience as vice president of the Office of Student Services, Maranon intends to implement a more cohesive culture within the office.

“In full transparency when I joined the office, I was a first year. I personally didn’t feel the most welcomed in the space that I was in,” Maranon said.

To promote unity, Maranon plans to have commissions work together on more events throughout the school year and share information, rather than each commission working separately.

Those interested in applying can email inquiries to servicesvp@asuci.Uci.edu or go to ASUCI’s website and navigate to the Open Positions tab to find more information under the Student Services VP page.

Cain Carbajal is a Features Intern for the summer 2025 quarter. He can be reached at cainac@uci.edu.

Edited by Avery Rosas, Annabelle Aguirre