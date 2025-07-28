Japan baseball sweeps series with USA’s collegiate team, wins 6-5

The USA Collegiate National Team fell to Japan 6-5 on July 13 at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, in the fifth and final game of the series between the two.

Previously, on July 12, the United States fell to Japan 6-5 at Hard Off Eco in Niigata, Japan.

Japan started off strong in the bottom of the first inning, as first baseman Koichiro Oda singled to put Japan ahead 1-0. Later in the inning, catcher Kai Watabe hit a sacrifice flyout to score a run, giving Japan a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the second inning, United States sophomore center fielder Drew Burress from Georgia Tech hit a single. The hit allowed for a run to score and for the United States to cut Japan’s lead to 2-1.

Team USA tied the game up at 2 in the top of the third inning, as sophomore designated hitter Eric Becker from the University of Virginia hit an RBI single.

The United States was able to take the lead in the top of the fifth inning, as sophomore left fielder Zion Rose from the University of Louisville hit a single, which put Team USA ahead 3-2.

Japan responded well in the bottom of the fifth, as Oda was able to put the ball in play to score a run which, once again, tied the game at 3-3. Later in the inning, Oda was able to score on a wild pitch to give Japan the lead 4-3. Watabe continued the barrage for Japan, as Watabe doubled to give Japan a 6-3 lead.

Following the double, the United States put UC Irvine sophomore pitcher Ricky Ojeda in the game. Previously, Ojeda threw an inning with two strikeouts in a 2-0 loss to Japan on July 11. In this game Ojeda entered and struck out right fielder Shun Akiyama. Ojeda stopped the bleeding and came up in a clutch moment, as he then struck out left fielder Ren Hirakawa with a runner on second base.

Team USA was soon able to help out Ojeda and close the gap to 6-4, as sophomore catcher Vahn Lackey from Georgia Tech hit an inside-the-park home run to center field in the top of the sixth inning.

Ojeda came out to start the bottom of the sixth, as he struck out shortstop Ruan Otsuka. Ojeda then walked third baseman Ayuto Matsushita and center fielder Nanato Sakakibara. However, Ojeda was then able to strike out Oda. Ojeda then hit second baseman Masahiro Tateishi –– but eventually was able to end the inning by striking out designated hitter Taiga Kojima.

Sophomore shortstop Roch Cholowsky from UC Los Angeles gave further support to Ojeda when Cholowsky hit a home run to center field to cut Japan’s lead to 6-5.

However, the United States was unable to score another run, and so they fell 6-5, recording their fifth straight loss to Japan.

This was the final game for the USA’s collegiate team until intrasquad games continue around next June.

Team USA’s senior team will next see action on March 6, 2026, when they take on Brazil at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Next year’s USA collegiate team will see many new faces, as participants such as Ojeda will be ineligible while preparing for their senior seasons or for the Major League Baseball draft.

Jack Fedor is the 2025-2026 Sports Editor. He can be reached at jfedor@uci.edu.

Edited by Benjamin Flores and Joshua Gonzales