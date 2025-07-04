UCI MBB inks transfer from Colorado, Harrison Carrington

As announced by UC Irvine Men’s Basketball on X, UCI officially signed junior redshirt forward Harrison Carrington on July 1. The move brings the Irvine roster to 14 players headed into the 2025-26 season.

Carrington, a transfer from the University of Colorado Boulder, played sparsely over three years. The forward averaged 3.1 points in 8.9 minutes for the Buffaloes during the 2024-25 season. New University spoke to Anteater head coach Russell Turner about Carrington’s addition.

“He’s got talent and ability and is off to a good start with us. I’m encouraged about what I’ve seen with him,” Turner said via phone interview. “[I see Carrington] as a high-level, athletic interior player who brings skill to the table.”

Turner also noted that Carrington is bigger than his official listing and was recruited for UCI as a forward despite being listed as a guard on some recruiting websites.

Carrington is a versatile forward, listed at 6-foot-7 and 207 pounds. The California native is expected to play significant minutes for the Anteaters this upcoming season, with the potential to start for UCI.

The UC Irvine transfer graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Los Angeles in 2021 but spent a preparatory year at Northfield Mount Hermon in Massachusetts before enrolling at Colorado. Carrington redshirted his freshman year in Boulder before seeing his first on-court action in the 2023-24 season. Only playing in spot minutes off the bench that season, Carrington scored just 15 points for the Buffaloes before becoming a significant reserve in the 2024-25 season. This past season, Carrington carved out a solid role as a bench defender and scorer for Colorado, playing in all but one of the Buffs’ games and making one start.

Carrington joins a UCI squad in rebuilding mode after losing four of the team’s five starters from its final game of the 2024-25 season, a National Invitation Tournament championship loss to UT Chattanooga.

In a media statement sent to New University, Turner spoke more about the latest Irvine recruit.

“Harrison Carrington is a highly skilled player from a well-coached program at the University of Colorado,” Turner said in the statement. “His blend of size, athleticism, competitiveness and experience will bring a valuable boost to both our front court and our locker room.”

Jacob Ramos is a Sports Staff Writer. He can be reached at jacobtr@uci.edu.

Edited by Jack Fedor and Jaheem Conley.