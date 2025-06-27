New University Editorial Board on the Southern California ICE Raids

In light of the protests against President Donald Trump’s ICE raids in Southern California, the New University editorial board would like to restate and emphasize our solidarity with the undocumented and immigrant community here at UCI.

I write this, the editor in chief, as a proud daughter of an immigrant mother. I would be lying if I denied how terrified I am for my own family and close friends — a feeling I am sure many UCI students and community members are feeling as well. It’s been difficult to focus on finals, graduation celebrations and summer plans when there are Californians fighting for their family and friends against oppressive forces that seem so determined to take loved ones away.

I write this not only to demand the school to amplify support for this vulnerable group, as that’s something that should go without saying and that we have already called for. I write this to you, the student and community member, to remind you that we are stronger than these oppressive forces and these difficult times when we are together. It is important now more than ever to stay together and to protect each other.

New University would also like to emphasize that protesting, assembling and practicing freedom of speech is a right protected by the First Amendment in the United States Constitution. These protests should not be met with an abuse of power and force by the federal and state government.

For students seeking support, the UC system offers free immigration legal services available to both students and their families. The counseling center is also available for students facing distress during these uncertain times. Additionally, we encourage the immigrant community to be informed of their rights in California when encountering immigration officials.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.