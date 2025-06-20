A summer of slashers and supernatural screams

Horror enthusiasts are in for a treat this summer, as the genre is taking over theaters with a widespread lineup of chilling films despite the season’s heat. Ranging from psychological thrillers to supernatural tales, the summer of 2025 promises unrelenting heart-stopping thrills that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Summer is typically reserved for blockbuster action films, romantic comedies or family-friendly adventures. However, the horror genre is being fully celebrated this summer, from major franchises to smaller indie films. This signals that horror is no longer confined to the Halloween window and is having a cultural moment.

The genre’s slow-burning approach to storytelling allows it to explore societal fears and psychological depths, resonating with viewers seeking more than mere escapism. Horror has the capacity to provide both entertainment and insightful commentary in an exaggerated, yet cathartic form. It is the one genre that allows people to sit in fear, process it and walk out of the theater changed — but safe.

Here is an overview of the most anticipated horror films haunting the big screens this summer.

Starting with the most anticipated film of 2025 on Letterboxd, Danny Boyle’s “28 Years Later” has been long-awaited following the successful films in the series “28 Days Later” and “28 Weeks Later.” Released on June 20, “28 Years Later” transports audiences back to a dystopian United Kingdom decades after the initial rage virus outbreak. This film constructs pure terror through its commentary on bioengineering and survival ethics as people attempt to survive the virus and live amidst the infected. The infected are not the traditional slow-moving undead; they are lightning fast, bloodthirsty and driven by rage. The films have revolutionized the zombie genre as terror comes at full speed with psychological horror, presenting a claustrophobic environment where any mistake can be fatal.

Just a week later, everyone’s favorite killer doll is returning to theaters in “M3GAN 2.0” on June 27. Following 2022’s viral “M3GAN,” which made over $180 million worldwide on a $12 million budget, the sequel amplifies its action and satire. The film aims to satirize tech hubris and corporate greed with the titular robot M3GAN upgraded to combat a rogue military-grade humanoid robot. This sequel is likely to embrace the same over-the-top absurdity as its predecessor.

On July 18, audiences can experience a new installment in the hit ’90s slasher series of the same name, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” The film will feature the original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., who must revisit the consequences of covering up a hit-and-run accident during a fateful summer. In the film, a new generation covers up a fatal accident as they become the target of a mysterious killer that echoes the past. The star-studded cast will likely bring in an extensive audience, with actors like Madelyn Cline, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Lola Tung joining the reimagined horror. The film industry has increasingly been revisiting successful, cult favorite films of the past, though they are often met with mixed reviews. This installment has the chance to expand on the original story’s themes of guilt, paranoia and revenge — while hopefully updating its scares for a new generation.

“Together,” directed by Michael Shanks in his debut feature, is a supernatural horror film that stars real-life couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco. Set to release on Aug. 1, the film follows a couple as they relocate to the countryside to revitalize their strained relationship. Their fresh change quickly turns horrific as they encounter a mysterious force that physically and emotionally transforms them, challenging the very fabric of their bond. “Together” was praised at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival for its eerie blend of horror and romance enhanced by the palpable chemistry between Brie and Franco. The psychological trip film has already received a 100% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Distributed by Neon, a film studio known for crafting distinctive cinematic stories, this film stands out in the summer horror lineup with its visceral exploration of codependency and identity.

Zach Cregger, the mind behind “Barbarian,” brings a new original horror film this summer titled “Weapons,” which is expected to release Aug. 8. The story centers on the chilling disappearance of a group of children who vanish simultaneously at exactly 2:17 a.m., sparking fear and confusion throughout their community. Cregger explains that while the premise is undeniably disturbing, he affirms it is still “a fun movie” and “not a grim, morose slog.” He goes on to hint that “Weapons” is even stranger than the twisted and bizarre journey of “Barbarian.” Still, the film’s biggest secrets remain completely locked away, with the trailer revealing very little, preserving the mystery upon release.

Closing out the summer momentum and ushering in the fall, “The Conjuring: Last Rites” will arrive to audiences on Sep. 5. This film marks the final chapter in the “Conjuring” franchise, bringing closure to the cinematic journey of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, respectively portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. The film delves into the Warrens’ investigation of the infamous, disorienting Smurl family haunting in West Pittston, Pennsylvania, during 1986. “The Conjuring: Last Rites” steps in not just to send chills down your spine as a farewell to the summer season but to deliver a farewell to one of horror’s most enduring and beloved franchises.

With so many high-profile releases populating the summer schedule, it is clear that horror is beginning to dominate the box office. Studios are investing more money into horror films, actors are no longer typecast for joining the genre and horror is one of the most dynamic storytelling mediums with its ability to cross boundaries.

This summer’s horror renaissance reflects audiences’ growing appetite for meaning beneath the scares. Whether through metaphor, cultural critique or simply terrifying fun, horror is speaking to us in ways that no other genre can right now.

Fiona Clancy is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the spring 2025 quarter. She can be reached at clancyf@uci.edu.

Edited by Drew Askeland and Annabelle Aguirre