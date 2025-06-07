Vienna waits for you, Billy Joel

Legendary singer-songwriter Billy Joel announced on his social media on May 23 that he has been diagnosed with a brain condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), forcing him to cancel upcoming concerts up to early July 2026. In his statement, Joel explained that fans’ tickets will be automatically reimbursed.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” Joel stated in his post.

Joel’s April performance in Milwaukee was postponed, and he was planning to kick off summer performances beginning in Pittsburgh in July. Most of the concerts were set to take place in the U.S., with a few in the U.K. and Canada. Fans also expected iconic musicians Sting, Rod Stewart and Stevie Nicks to join Joel at different parts of the tour.

Johns Hopkins Medicine explains that NPH occurs when an overflow of clear liquid called cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) builds up in the brain’s ventricles, or cavities. The condition is uncommon, as the Cleveland Clinic explains that it affects approximately 0.2% of people aged 70 to 80, 5.9% of those over 80 and only about 0.003% of individuals under 65.

At 76, Joel has experienced worsening symptoms due to the condition, including difficulties with hearing, vision and balance, which performances can exacerbate. Following medical advice, he will undergo physical therapy and refrain from performing to focus on recovery.

With the news of his diagnosis, loved ones have rallied around him. His wife, Alexis Roderick Joel, posted to Joel’s social media thanking everyone for their condolences and support.

“We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received. Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future,” she said in the post.

In February, months prior to his post regarding the diagnosis, Joel took a hefty fall during a show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut as he performed his 1980 classic, “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me.” In a TikTok video posted by a fan, Joel threw his microphone and microphone stand into the crowd before losing balance as he fell backward onto his side. He was then able to get back up on his feet.

A month after the fall, Joel announced that his upcoming shows would be canceled through June due to a “medical condition.” At the time, he explained that he would undergo physical therapy to recover from a surgery before he was supposed to return to the stage in July for his Pittsburgh concert.

Even still, the Piano Man is not ready to terminate the longevity of his impactful music career. Industry sources at People magazine report that Joel does not plan to retire soon and hopes to resume performing once his treatment is complete.

Joel’s illustrious career has solidified him as one of the most influential musicians in American music history. With timeless songs like “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” Joel has captured audiences worldwide. His ability to blend storytelling with melodic compositions has earned him six Grammy Awards, an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and numerous other accolades.

Joel’s artistry has provided his listeners with great emotional depth and musical precision, allowing his music to cross generations. In particular, Joel’s beautiful, melancholic song “Vienna” has had a significant generational run. The 50-year-old ballad’s gentle refrain — “slow down, you’re doing fine” — resonates deeply in an era of hustle culture and social media anxiety. Its message reiterates a sense of patience and self-compassion, deeply impacting Gen Z listeners.

The song has fit into several diverse spaces over the years, almost like a timeless sanctuary, as it offers listeners a rare and welcome permission to pause. Decades after its release, the song continues to resonate with new generations who find comfort and clarity in its message.

Beyond his chart-topping successes, Joel’s live performances have been a testament to his enduring appeal and stamina. He has a record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden, where he has performed monthly shows for nearly a decade. He was also one of the first major American artists to perform in the Soviet Union, using his music as a bridge between cultures. Joel has a distinct variation in performance style, from intimate ballads to anthemic crowd-pleasers.

As Joel focuses on his recovery, fans worldwide await his return to the stage, celebrating the legacy of a true musical icon.

Fiona Clancy is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the spring 2025 quarter. She can be reached at clancyf@uci.edu.

Edited by Drew Askeland