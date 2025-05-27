Tuesday Tunes: Laufey teases upcoming album with revenge ballad ‘Tough Luck’

Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir — known professionally as Laufey — released the single “Tough Luck” on May 15, teasing her third album “A Matter of Time” set to be released Aug. 22.

Following her second album “Bewitched,” which won a Grammy Award for best traditional pop vocal album, Laufey has gradually been releasing singles in 2025 that will be included as part of her new album. On April 3, her love song “Silver Lining” premiered paired with a music video, and on May 21, she performed “Tough Luck” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The intro of “Tough Luck” begins with Laufey’s voice only accompanied with strings, starting the song with a somber tone. As the chorus picks up, the instrumental suddenly switches to a more upbeat acoustic guitar, and as it crescendos, the classical symphony joins back in, creating a rounder and more emotional sound. The combination of classical and somber elements with cheerful and contemporary features makes the song addictive to listen to.

Laufey’s creative director and twin sister Junia has utilized TikTok to promote Laufey’s latest single. One of the videos on Junia’s page reveals that this song is about an ex of Laufey’s that Junia had a deep resentment of, with the caption saying, “POV I’m forced to make TikToks promoting a song about my sister’s ex who I absolutely f***ing hated.”

As a classically trained violinist, Junia often joins forces with Laufey in performances. Her accompaniment during Laufey’s performances make them a charming pair and satisfying to listen to. Videos of the duo messing with each other both on and off stage show that even before the fame, they were always siblings first.

The lyrics of “Tough Luck” further reveal details about Laufey’s past relationship. In the third verse she talks about the things her former partner has said to her, cluing listeners in on the person’s toxicity and their exhausting nature. She sings, “You demoralized, effaced me / Just to feed your frail ego (Oh).”

The chorus also reveals that this person has a history of cheating, as Laufey sings, “I’ve had enough / Of waiting ‘til you lie and cheat / Just like you did to the actress before me.” The lyrics show Laufey’s perspective and give insight to her growing worry about their doomed relationship.

The song comes to an emotional peak as the bridge arrives with a dramatic classical arrangement layered over percussion, building to a climax of Laufey belting over the instrumental. Her powerful voice makes for a liberating sound that bleeds into the chorus. The contrast between the first chorus and the final chorus marks a development in the narrative, freeing Laufey from the grip of the emotionally turbulent relationship.

Laufey is known for having a unique blend of traditional jazz and classical music in her discography, generating a unique and addictive sound in all of her music. “Tough Luck” is no exception to this, giving the song a signature Laufey sound.

She is classically trained in both piano and cello and was a prodigy in her teenage years, playing for the Iceland Symphony Orchestra at just age 15 and later graduating from the Berklee College of Music in 2021. This explains her ear for emotional and captivating music.

Laufey has become increasingly popular since the COVID-19 pandemic and has amassed global recognition, especially among Gen Z. Her distinct sound — as well as her immense talent — has made her a person completely deserving of fame.



Laufey has grown greatly in her career and, in doing so, has brought in unconventional sounds to the pop music genre, making jazz and classical music more mainstream. Her ability to produce charming and timeless music on a consistent basis marks her as one of the most influential artists of this generation.

Denise Piolo is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the spring 2025 quarter. She can be reached at epiolo@uci.edu.

Edited by Corinna Chin and Mia Noergaard.