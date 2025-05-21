Tenfold Warning 

Graphic by Avery Huffer
Entertainment Writer
By Entertainment Writer

Chest rises and falls to unknown music 

And the air escapes reluctantly from my mouth 

Deep rest is unusual for someone who sleeps odd hours 

But when it comes, it’s a warning

The birds no long rise at dawn to sing 

The stray cats have started daylight wandering 

California skies have begun to grey 

Rich brown earth is covered with cement 

The sirens blare on an hourly basis 

The streets become lined with police enforcement 

The people are scared to outspeak 

The squares in our hands are listening

The ocean is growing warmer 

Beached deep-water creatures are ignored 

Corals are becoming the skeletons of the sea

The beaches littered in capitalist greed

Men in vests knock on the wrong doors

Pull children from parental arms 

The one in power appoints on whim 

No one there knows what they’re doing

National forests to be reduced for lumber

Parks to become an extraction ground 

International waters to be mining zones

Farmers left to cover unsubsidized costs 

A one hundred year prophecy 

Disaster strikes in each century 

Technological advances have only further divided 

The gap between the poor and the opulent

Geneses Navarro is a UCI student.

Read More New U

Explore

About Us

Media

- Advertisement -

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, New University