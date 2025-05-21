Tenfold Warning 

Chest rises and falls to unknown music

And the air escapes reluctantly from my mouth

Deep rest is unusual for someone who sleeps odd hours

But when it comes, it’s a warning

The birds no long rise at dawn to sing

The stray cats have started daylight wandering

California skies have begun to grey

Rich brown earth is covered with cement

The sirens blare on an hourly basis

The streets become lined with police enforcement

The people are scared to outspeak

The squares in our hands are listening

The ocean is growing warmer

Beached deep-water creatures are ignored

Corals are becoming the skeletons of the sea

The beaches littered in capitalist greed

Men in vests knock on the wrong doors

Pull children from parental arms

The one in power appoints on whim

No one there knows what they’re doing

National forests to be reduced for lumber

Parks to become an extraction ground

International waters to be mining zones

Farmers left to cover unsubsidized costs

A one hundred year prophecy

Disaster strikes in each century

Technological advances have only further divided

The gap between the poor and the opulent

