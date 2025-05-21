Crushed Grapes 

Your feather weighted words grace the floors of my heart.

Clichés that adorn our cerebrum enable the idiotic fantasies we adore. White saviors, world peace and happily forever afters, tattooed along the grooves of our membrane.

These colorful calligraphies we’ve prided our identities upon aren’t permanent however. Fading and disappearing before predicted.

Becoming slaves to the ideas we loathed so happily.

We have nothing left to live for, therefore we have nothing to cry for. Spiritual Suicides have become our favorite pastimes now.

Violent expressions of love and hopelessness left scars upon our souls. It is our destiny to die at our own hands, than those of the world.

Crimson paint smears decapitated our dreams.

Hues burst and bleed until our colorful minds are sheet white.

Our hearts shrivel and wither in flesh tombs.

The World and Us have become divorced after 18 years of marriage.

Jedidiah Brown is a UCI student. Find more of his work here.