Tuesday Tunes: Kali Uchis’ ‘Sincerely,’ sings lovely letters to motherhood

Kali Uchis, or Karly-Marina Loaiza, released her fifth studio album “Sincerely,” on May 9. Her most heartfelt and intimate album yet, she touches on impactful personal experiences like the birth of her first child and her mother’s passing. Not only does she dedicate each song of the album to someone, she creates a storyline with each of the songs — all of which are interconnected with raw and genuine emotion. Each song serves as a letter of love to not only herself but also to her loved ones, balancing grief with healing.

The album consists of 14 songs and is 50 minutes long. In the album, Uchis blends psychedelic synths, dream pop, R&B and ethereal vocals to provide an angelic presence throughout.

“I wanted to make my most sonically cohesive work,” Uchis wrote in a TikTok post. “But each song on ‘Sincerely,’ is addressed to something [or] someone different.”

Although the album lacks the consistency of a single person as inspiration, each song feels like a journey, weaving both nostalgia and growth effortlessly.

The first song on the tracklist, “Heaven is a Home…,” sets the tone with its dreamy instrumentals, the violin being the highlight. The chorus — “‘Cause Heaven is a home / Wherever I’m with you, oh-oh / All I wanted was a home” — captures the peacefulness and safety of belonging. The musicality evokes emotions of longing for not only her mother but also for a love that feels like home.

Uchis wrote this song before she knew her mother was sick or that she herself was pregnant. She mentioned this information in a TikTok interview from AP Entertainment, explaining that looking back on her songwriting, it really fits with her current reality and her own narrative.

In another interview by Angie Martinez, Uchis said she found that the lyrics “Stay away from my baby / Stay away from my home” and “Shining though the clouds / See a smiling face / And it gives me faith” brought her experiences full circle. She realized through reflection that these lines encapsulated her viewpoint on her mother, comforted by the notion that she’s resting in the clouds.

Most of the songs on the album transition between each other seamlessly, especially the first two. Listening to the whole album at once almost feels like one long song — a singular story.

The second song, “Sugar! Honey! Love!,” uses the same soundscape as the first song, the heavenly vibe amplifying the meaning of her lyricism. Uchis elaborated on the song’s meaning in her TikTok post.

“This song is about being ready to let go of the past in order to accept all the blessings of the future,” Uchis wrote.“The hook says, ‘I did all my time for a crime that wasn’t mine,’ which is my reference to generational trauma. [The] song begins in the mental place that I was in, cutting ties with people I least expected.”

However, in “Sugar! Honey! Love!,” she also talks about finding a partner who emotionally healed her of her trauma-filled past, bringing optimism and hope to her lyrics.

“It’s Just Us” — the fourth song on the tracklist — is a song co-written by d4vd or David Burke, as seen in the Spotify credits below the song. Having already collaborated on a song together with lyrical brilliance, they once again craft lyrics that continue to reinforce her central idea of love being powerful.

The song opens with the lyrics “When you smiled at me / Something changed in my brain chemistry / A love felt infinitely / Was my heart’s remedy, oh,” which encapsulates the spark of romantic love and the power and healing aspect that love contains.

“For: You” is a gorgeous ballad about what Uchis would do for the people she loves. The pre-chorus goes, “And just as constant as the air I breathe / I’d do anything to keep my baby safe / Whatever it takes.” She follows with the chorus, “Love is a gun / I’ll bite the bullet,” furthering the same thematic lense of love.

“Territorial” is about Uchis being territorial with her lover, standing up against people being judgemental of him and attempting to break up their relationship. With cascading synths and a descending tone, the song almost sounds ominous and threatening.

She also references Elvis Presley’s song, “(You’re The) Devil in Disguise,” in the lines, “See, I look like an angel, walk like an angel / Sometimes, I might even talk like an angel.” This reference underscores the tension between her outward allure and her internal motives that may surface when someone threatens her territory.

Uchis revealed in a livestream hosted by Twitch streamer Pokimane that she wrote the song “Daggers!” about her friend who was in a toxic relationship and refused to leave despite advice Uchis gave.

Feeling helpless, she wrote her emotions about her, singing, “I hate the way that hе treats you (Hate the way that he treats you) / Too dumb to know what he’s got (Too dumb to know what he’s got) / You’re just too loyal, too sweet / You lay yourself at his feet” and “Breaks my heart every time you cry (Ah-ah) / You cried an ocean at this point (Ah-ah).” She thinks highly of her friend, saying she’s too good for him given the way she’s being treated.

The album’s last song, “ILYSMIH” — which stands for “I love you so much it hurts” — is about her child. In another TikTok, she writes, “[I] wrote this song with my baby napping beside me after giving birth.”

This fragile song not only talks about motherhood and the unimaginable love a mother can have for their child, but the sacrifices they make for them as well. The lyrics, “Yeah, it took some time but this moment / Was worth all the pain / He’s living proof that dreams do come true,” portray that her sacrifices are worth it all, reflecting with the admiration of her baby.

Uchis recently announced “The Sincerely, Tour,” which will run from Aug. 14 to Sept. 25. Fans can buy tickets through her website to see her perform now.



