The undervalued humanities

Often dismissed as soft or easy, the academic pursuits associated with humanities are deeply undervalued in today’s world. As the number of students enrolling in STEM disciplines has drastically increased, enrollment in humanities fields has seen a steep decline. The decreased significance placed on the humanities in today’s academic landscape is a consequence of our society’s shifting priorities and values.

On social media, there has been a rise in content involving women who showcase the contrast between their boyfriend’s hard-working activities and their own easy, feminine pursuits. This phenomenon, although used in a joking manner, is reflective of how society reinforces the idea that traditionally feminine or humanities-related interests are frivolous or less important in comparison to science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

When a woman analyzes literature or pursues a degree in philosophy, this is seen as something inherently less rigorous or impactful than a man’s engineering work. Since women earn the majority of humanities bachelor’s degrees, this notion diminishes the intellectual and emotional labor poured into humanities disciplines with harmful stereotypes. By associating the humanities as feminine and thus less important than other fields, it reinforces outdated gender stereotypes that diminish all women’s academic contributions — both in STEM and humanities.

The dismissal of the humanities also devalues women’s intelligence, despite the fact that women make up a significant majority of college degree holders today. When fields traditionally associated with women — such as the humanities, education and social sciences — are framed as less serious or less useful, it reinforces the notion that women’s intellectual contributions are secondary to men’s.

In reality, the humanities require and equip people with critical thinking, ethical reasoning and cultural awareness — skills that are crucial in navigating and bettering our world. If anything, the humanities have only become more important due to the current sociopolitical climate.

For example, in the age of propaganda and misinformation, the media literacy skills cultivated in studying subjects like history and literature are essential for helping individuals discern the truth from this manipulation. Since they don’t immediately translate into quantifiable results the way STEM fields do, they are dismissed in academic and everyday settings.

Another factor contributing to the devaluation of the humanities is the perceived lack of job prospects. There is a misconception that humanities fields offer limited job opportunities and financial stability, leading many individuals to view humanities degrees as impractical.

However, graduates with humanities majors often develop highly transferable skills that are valuable across many industries. These careers include law, marketing, public relations and even technology. Studies done by the American Academy of Arts & Sciences have shown that humanities graduates have comparable employment rates to their STEM peers over time.

Not to mention, with AI growing in prominence, the humanities have become more important than ever. As AI takes over technical and repetitive tasks, the skills associated with the humanities have become increasingly valuable. From emotional intelligence to critical thinking, these are the very strengths that make us uniquely human.

Literature guides us through complex human emotions, while history teaches us to analyze patterns and consequences. As AI continues to influence decision-making across industries, we need people to ask the right questions based on ethical principles. Without these values, we risk creating systems that are efficient and innovative, but unjust and inhumane.

Deanza Andriansyah is an Opinion Staff Writer. She can be reached at dandrian@uci.edu.

Edited by Gabrielle Neve Landavora.