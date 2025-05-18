Fleeting beauty of campus life

Beautiful and small moments on campus. The colors reflect the beauty of the surroundings, highlighting the peaceful and lively atmosphere on campus. My photos embody the warmth and colors that shape my experience here at UC Irvine.



When I was a first-year, campus was just a place to get from one class to the next. Days became a blur of attending lectures, club meetings and late-night study sessions, where I walked through the same paths without really seeing them. The buildings, the classrooms, Ring Road, Langson Library, Aldrich Park — all of it became a background to my daily routine.

Now as a senior, I walk the same paths with a different perspective. I notice the way the sun and clouds reflect on the windows, the laughter of friends sitting in Aldrich Park and watching the way the trees change with the seasons. Somewhere along the way, I stopped just existing on campus and started appreciating it. Beyond the routine of lectures, exams and assignments, there is so much more to campus life than most people realize.

Many students walk through campus daily, rushing from class to class, headphones in, eyes on their phones. Their minds are constantly occupied, thinking about what assignment they have to submit next, what class they need to study for, what jobs to apply for or what they should be eating for dinner. However, what happens if we stop to notice and appreciate for just a moment?

The flowers bloom with vibrant colors, but they often go unnoticed by students rushing by to make it to class or staring at their phones as they walk. Even the simplest things in nature, like the warmth of the sun on a cool morning, are something we all take for granted. Yet, when we slow down for a moment, campus feels different. Sitting on a bench in Aldrich Park, watching the way sunlight hits the trees and the grass, while listening to the distant chatter of a group passing by — this all makes us realize that nature is not just a background to our busy lives. It is all part of our experience here.

With days constantly rushing by, it is so easy to overlook the simplicity of the beauty that surrounds us. These small moments make up the soul of our campus, yet they often go unnoticed. Instead of appreciating the present, students are often too caught up in their thoughts about what they have to do next. When we slow down for even just a moment, we realize there is so much happening around us. College is not just about attending classes, club meetings and studying for exams. It is where lifelong friendships are formed and beautiful memories are made in between. The places we walk through daily hold details that remind us that college is not just getting to the next destination and getting a degree, but also experiencing everything in between. Our time on campus is just temporary, but the beauty of this place remains. The trees around campus, the string lights at Paul Merage and the blooming flowers will stay, but the question is: will we take the time to notice them before it’s time to leave?

Photo by Christina Tran / Staff

Photo by Christina Tran / Staff

Photo by Christina Tran / Staff

Photo by Christina Tran / Staff

Photo by Christina Tran / Staff

Photo by Christina Tran / Staff

Photo by Christina Tran / Staff

Photo by Christina Tran / Staff



(1) Students taking a break at the perfect spot.

(2) A break beneath the shade.

(3) Flowers bloom while the hustle of campus life continues.

(4) A quiet study spot.

(5) A quiet embrace in the heart of Aldrich.

(6) Pedals and footsteps with nature in bloom.

(7) Friends pass through nature beneath the shade, walking across the grass.

(8) Peaceful moment at the foot of Langson Library.

Christina Tran is a 2024-2025 Staff Photographer. She can be reached at chritt10@uci.edu.



