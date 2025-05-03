Should we put our headphones on?

TikTok star turned pop artist Addison Rae released her new single “Headphones On” on April 18. It’s no secret that social media influencers attempt to use their platforms to break into the entertainment industry. Take TikToker Dixie D’Amelio and YouTuber James Charles, who both attempted to lean into their musical side but were met with mockery rather than commercial success.

But who would have expected Addison Rae, a former Hype House member who amassed millions of followers for her dancing and lip-syncing videos, to oust them all, with her song “Diet Pepsi” gracing the Billboard Hot 100 chart last summer? Her rebrand from basic TikToker to pop star rubbing shoulders with experimental pop artists like Charli XCX and Arca was so jarring that it sparked debate regarding the authenticity of her image.

Rae’s music career started back in 2021 with the release of her debut single “Obsessed.” In 2023, she released her EP “AR,” which contained the track “2 die 4” featuring Charli XCX. In 2025, Rae released “Aquamarine,” with Arca remixing it for “Arcamarine.” Since then, Rae has dropped singles like “High Fashion” and now “Headphones On,” which pay homage to genre pioneers like Britney Spears and Björk.

In the music video for “Headphones On,” Rae taps into the 2010s aesthetics, sporting Party City-esque neon pink hair, grungy eye makeup, body gems and wired headphones reminiscent of an LA Apparel campaign. The inclusion of a white horse, an unnecessary umbrella and the backdrop of Iceland generates a satirical yet playful mood.

The lyrics of the song itself are about escapism. Rae sings about escaping the difficulties of life — namely self-comparison and parental issues — via headphones, and about the freedom and release that comes with surrendering to music. The post-chorus exemplifies this sense of freedom.

“So I put my headphones on (I put my headphones on) / Listen to my favorite song (Listen to my favorite song),” Rae sings. “Soaking up the rain (Ah) / Letting my hair down (Uh-huh) / So I put my headphones on / Come and put your headphones on.”

There has been a divided reception to Rae’s rebrand. While some celebrate this unexpected side of her and criticize how others are quick to make assumptions about her character, some doubt the sincerity of her new image. They see her rebrand as a replica of tried-and-true aesthetics and a manufactured creation unreflective of her own artistic expression.

“It’s not my job to persuade anybody how to feel about me, or if they think I’m cool or not,” Rae said in an interview with Elle. “As long as every day I feel like I’m putting out things I’m proud of and inspiring people, then I have no complaints … I’m succeeding at what I want to do.”

In prior years, Rae has come under fire for more political ventures, like reposting a video that supported All Lives Matter and enthusiastically greeting Donald Trump at a UFC event. She has since stated her support of Black Lives Matter and denied being a Trump supporter, but people remain wary. These political views would be antithetical to the ethos of a music genre so intertwined with activism and moved by marginalized identities. These instances also add to the doubt surrounding the authenticity of her image by suggesting she would not understand the nuance that comes with these “borrowed” aesthetics.

It seems that despite those who doubt her, Rae will continue to pursue her musical career. Perhaps she will grow into her own as she gains more experience in the industry, but only time will tell.

Her self-titled debut album “Addison” is set to release on June 6, which she announced in an Instagram post on April 23.

“Self-titled debut album!!!! I love the entirety of this project with all of me,” Rae wrote on the post. “A mirror. A deep desperation and desire to understand myself better. A true collection of my proudest work yet. My dream cover. My dream collaborators.”



