Breaking: Senate impeaches former Student Advocate General Victory Ogbonnaya

Former Student Advocate General Victory Ogbonnaya was impeached by the ASUCI Senate on May 1, charged with “retaliatory behavior and an abuse of power” after threatening to excuse an elections commissioner for failure to comply with her order.

The vote to impeach was 19-2, followed by Ogbonnaya’s April 30 election to the office of internal vice president.

Complaints were filed against Ogbonnaya as early as March 21, alleging “repeated procedural violations and overreach of authority.” Per these complaints, the Senate levied several additional articles of impeachment against Ogbonnaya during its May 1 meeting. These articles included a unilateral attempt to reconvene the Joint Committee on Governance and Policy, wrongly issuing strikes to the internal student advocate general and inefficient use of her office’s budget.

Impeachment does not bar Ogbonnaya from holding future office, including her elected internal vice president position. That determination must be made by the Judicial Board following an official hearing, per the ASUCI Constitution.



Kian Momeny is a News Staff Writer. He can be reached at kmomeny@uci.edu.