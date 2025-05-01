Theater Thursday: ‘Abbott Elementary’ season four finale

Editor’s note: This article contains spoilers for “Abbott Elementary.”

The mockumentary sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” created by Quinta Brunson, has been a hit comedy show since its release in December 2021. The show follows the lives of the teachers and principal of Willard R. Abbott Elementary School, an underfunded, predominantly black public school in Philadelphia. The show aired its season four finale on April 16.

“Abbott Elementary” explores the realistic highs and lows of being an educator, highlighting issues such as a lack of resources and funding for both students and teachers, and the importance of community support.

The main cast of teachers have faced a number of equally wacky and challenging circumstances throughout the show, mainly for the sake of their students. The main issue of season four specifically is the construction of a golf course neighboring Abbott, which causes shady dealings between the school and the golf course, in addition to concerns of gentrification among the Abbott community.

Season four shares some of the most diverse themes of the show, exploring topics like poor parenting, religious inclusion, family values, unions and strikes. Simultaneously, it is tremendously hilarious and thoughtful towards every kind of viewer by including staff and children characters from various backgrounds. This was also the season the slow-burn love came to a heartfelt conclusion between Janine Teagues (Brunson) and Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), with their relationship finally beginning to flourish.

This season also aired the show’s very first crossover episode. The ninth episode of season four, titled “Volunteers” and released on January 8, featured the cast of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” who volunteer as aids for the school. This episode is both heartwarming and hilarious, as the “Always Sunny” cast fits surprisingly well in the Abbott world with no sacrifice to their respective personalities. “Abbott Elementary” ties in longstanding jokes from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” like Charlie’s illiteracy, and incorporates the running gag by having kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) teach him the basics of reading.

The season finale, titled “Please Touch Museum,” has the teachers accompany their students to a popular children’s museum in Philadelphia for their end-of-year field trip. Gregory’s father, Martin Eddie (Orlando Jones), accompanies them as a chaperone, presenting the first opportunity for Janine to meet Martin. Janine sacrifices her awkwardly goofy personality for the sake of making a good impression, but struggles to balance that facade while interacting with her lively students — ultimately choosing to let her playful side win. Martin reacts surprisingly to this, entertaining Janine’s antics and acting in a way Gregory has never seen before.

Gregory and Martin have had a strenuous relationship due to his strict upbringing, so this personality change confuses and angers Gregory. It makes him wonder how his father could be fun around other children, but not him. When Gregory confronts his father, Martin says that Janine reminds him of his late wife, confirming his approval of Janine as a partner for his son. This heartwarming moment significantly develops Martin’s character and his relationship with Gregory.

While the younger students are thrilled to visit the museum and thoroughly enjoy the interactive exhibits, the older children are bored and upset that there is not much for them to do. This is until a museum staff member suggests the eighth graders put on a play in the museum auditorium. The play requires the teachers to act as one another, poking fun at each character’s distinct qualities and ultimately acknowledge the love and support the students feel from their teachers.

This episode also features the development of the budding relationship between Ava Coleman (Janelle James), the school principal, and O’Shon (Matthew Law), an IT representative from the school district. When Ava receives a pair of earrings from O’Shon that are not her taste, she struggles to be honest with him. O’Shon catches Ava hiding her earrings, but by the end of the episode, they have a conversation and come to a deeper understanding of one another. O’Shon realizes money isn’t everything for Ava, and Ava realizes that honesty is the best policy.

After a season of the teachers facing constant struggle, it’s nice to see that the last episode rewards them for their hard work and develops the various relationships and friendships. Audiences are looking forward to a fifth season of the show, expected to release this coming fall, and are wondering what new challenges the new school year will bring.

Denise Piolo is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the spring 2025 quarter. They can be reached at epiolo@uci.edu.

Edited by Corinna Chin