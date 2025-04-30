Tuesday Tunes: Isabel LaRosa becomes ‘Famous’ with her debut album

Up-and-coming pop artist Isabel LaRosa released her debut album, “Raven,” on April 18 — the first night of her Psychopomp Tour. Taking inspiration from artists such as Chase Atlantic and The Neighbourhood, “Raven” fits the vibe of the gothic pop princess genre with its dark and mysterious vibes that hold a lot of emotion.

LaRosa first gained popularity in October 2022 on TikTok with her single “i’m yours” becoming a popular audio for videos — especially fan edits — on the platform. Since then, her discography and fame have only grown. With the momentum of “i’m yours,” she released her EP “YOU FEAR THE GOD THAT LOVES YOU” in March 2023, followed by another hit single “eyes don’t lie” in July 2023.

She first began teasing tracks for “Raven” in late 2023 with a song called “Muse,” which she performed while touring. It finally came out for purchase and on streaming platforms in Oct. 2024, to fans’ excitement. The album itself consists of 14 songs, with about five of those released as singles starting as early as March 2024.

The first song on the album’s discography is “Famous.” It is the best one to kick it off because of its slower, catchier beat than many of LaRosa’s other songs. The first song on any album has to get the listeners attention, and essentially get them to listen to the rest of the album. “Famous,” accomplishes that perfectly, as it is intriguing and a song that a listener can vibe with. Lyrics like “Tonight I may be your star / You make me feel so famous, famous” allude to the way her partner makes her feel when it’s just the two of them, when no one is watching. Its slow beat and beautiful lyricism perfectly combine LaRosa’s softer vocals with the instrumentation.

The fourth song from this album, “Girl Of Your Dreams,” also encapsulates LaRosa’s style perfectly, with enchanting vocals and lyrics. The song’s first verse opens with “You’re gonna miss me, pity / Everybody knows that I’m too pretty,” demonstrating how LaRosa is way too good for the person she is with, and in the end — even when he treats her badly — he will try to get back into her life. The chorus shows this too with lyrics such as “You don’t own me / I’m not just one of your many toys” — which takes from the 1963 song “You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore — and adds the perfect touch to this song.

The first single released for this album was the song “Favorite,” which became a hit as soon as it was teased. Its upbeat melody set itself apart from the majority of the other songs she had released at that time. The vocals are still soft and mystical, but it has a much more dancey feel. Lyricism-wise, it is very similar to “Famous.”

The next song on the album is “Muse,” the single many followers of LaRosa’s TikTok asked for. Unlike her other songs — which switch between dancey pop to softer, more gothic pop — “Muse” really plays into LaRosa’s musical influences, such as Chase Atlantic. It would be considered much closer to alternative pop.

“Muse” fits perfectly with LaRosa’s style as it features guitar instrumentals that aren’t as clear in her other songs.. The lyrics “Boy, I love it when you need me / Breathe you in, you get me high” allude to an intoxicating relationship where LaRosa wants to be the muse instead of the artist.

The last song on “Raven” is “Burning,” it’s one of the most devastating songs in her entire discography. The lyrics “Prisoner in your house / But I know I’m too weak to leave” and “I’m burning myself just to keep you warm” show LaRosa in an abusive relationship where her own mental health and well-being are being sacrificed for her partner’s security. Though heartbreaking and sad, it is beautifully written and conveys her heartfelt emotions. It was the perfect song to end the album.

LaRosa proved herself with her first album, combining her alternative, dancey and gothic pop elements together while still infusing emotion and heartbreak into each of her songs. It was an enjoyable album to listen to, to see live and it will be interesting to see what comes next from LaRosa.

Jocelyn Cosgrove is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer for the spring 2025 quarter. She can be reached at jmcosgro@uci.edu.

Edited by Logan Heine