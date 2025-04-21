Recognizing student engagement in this ASUCI election cycle

This year’s ASUCI elections concluded on April 18 after three weeks of candidate and referendum campaigning. The election cycle was marked by increased student enthusiasm and efficacy, reflected in a voter turnout of more than 20%.

The three-week campaigning window fostered voter engagement by giving everyone sufficient time to learn about the candidates and referendums on this year’s ballot. Candidates made the most of the election period by connecting with students through social media, detailed candidacy statements and campus outreach — all of which amplified student involvement. Maintaining this timeline will only contribute to an increased turnout in future elections.

New University recognizes and appreciates the campuswide dedication over the past three weeks. In particular, we want to express our gratitude for the widespread support demonstrated for the New University student journalism referendum and our first returning issue distributed during the campaigning weeks.

Both candidates and voters have demonstrated a strong commitment to upholding student democracy. This level of voter mobilization should serve as a model to ensure continued participation in future elections.

It is crucial to maintain the momentum by encouraging widespread participation in ASUCI elections each year, either by running or voting, to preserve and amplify student voices.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.