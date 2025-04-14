Community gathers in support at ‘Kill the Cuts’ rally

Students, university staff and local community members gathered together in front of McGaugh Hall to protest the Trump administration’s move to cut funding to large scientific research programs and scholarships. The “Kill the Cuts” rally, one of many hosted by the union United Auto Workers Local 4811 (UAW 4811) in conjunction with a nationwide National Day of Action, was held April 8.

Organizers planned the rally primarily in response to the National Institute of Health’s (NIH) implementation of a 15% standard rate on indirect costs paid to universities through research funding, down from previous institution-specific negotiated rates. This cap, which would affect all university grants, has forced many states and private institutions to find ways to pay the difference. While the cuts are slated to save the federal government more than $4 billion, the primary effects have included numerous grant and program cancellations nationwide.

Amy King-Henry, a UCI lecturer and assistant project scientist in the master’s in conservation and restoration science program, spoke at the rally on Tuesday. She stated this was much bigger than a budget cut — not only is scientific research being threatened, but education as a whole.

“The Department of Education [has been] compromised. The workforce of the Department of Education has been cut by 50 percent, and it’s not clear what the implications for budgets will be, including affordability of college through Pell Grants and student loans,” King-Henry said at the rally.

As a result of the loss of funding, universities nationwide have been forced to delay hiring and cut back on research activities, with some having to halt studies and operations altogether. Responses to the cuts have come en masse since the new budget mandate went into effect in February, including nearly 40 rallies occurring nationwide this week. Additionally, 16 states including California have begun the process of suing the Trump administration for withholding and terminating grant funding.

“As the world’s leading public research institution, we depend on NIH funds to perform our vital mission. A cut this size is nothing short of catastrophic for countless Americans who depend on UC’s scientific advances to save lives and improve healthcare,” UC President Michael V. Drake said in a statement supporting the legal action.

Though many have been witnessing the logistical changes here on campus, with UCI reported to have lost at least four grants since the budget decrease, many students also talked about the social effects of these changes. Tia Chung-Swanson, a third-year earth system science PhD candidate and UAW Local 4811 reporting secretary, stated that some people have begun to take precautionary measures simply in hopes of minimizing potential action against their programs.

“We have seen, as soon as those initial things came out, people [are] changing their websites and trying to cover up [and] not [wanting] to make themselves a target. I think that really is just the exact kind of fear that they want to inspire,” Swanson said in an interview with New University. “This is very much a threat to our work and our ability to teach and to learn.”

The rally, originally planned to take place in front of the Science Library, moved to McGaugh Hall due to construction in front of the library. Following initial speakers, the rally marched from McGaugh to the Physical Sciences Quad for final speakers and to “leave their mark” on the campus with chalk and a handmade flag hung on the outside of the Physical Sciences lecture hall.

Photo by Makyla McLeod / Staff

While many of the attendees at the rally were undergraduate and graduate students, as well as UCI postdoctoral fellows, faculty and staff, local community members and organizers also participated to show their support. Ada Briceño, California State Assembly candidate and co-president of Unite Here Local 11, closed the rally by emphasizing the importance of organizing and shared support.

“Today I say to every student, to every researcher, to every patient and to everybody who depends on these critical programs, you are not alone,” Briceño said. “We stand with you. We will not be silent. We’ve got to keep fighting.”

Makyla McLeod is a News and Features Staff Writer. She can be reached at msmcleod@uci.edu.

Edited by Jaheem Conley