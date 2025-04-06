Meet ASUCI’s 2025-2026 Student Services Vice President candidates

Three candidates are running for Associated Students of UCI’s (ASUCI) Student Services Vice President (SSVP) position: Patrick Kendrick Maranon, a third-year chemistry and biological sciences double major with a minor in political science; Charlotte Vien, a third-year public health policy major; and Jocelyn Aboufares, a second-year psychological science and criminology, law and society double major. The ASUCI election online voting period begins on April 14 at 9 a.m. and ends on April 18 at 5 p.m.

The Office of the SSVP, under the Executive Branch, works in “enhancing the undergraduate experience on campus with respect to entertainment and recreational activities and promoting student spirit throughout campus,” according to ASUCI’s website.

The office contains six commissions: Office Outreach, Athletic Engagement, Campus Spirit, Concert Engagement, Multimedia and Student Talent. Some of the events hosted under SSVP include Defend the Bren, Aldrich Park after Dark, Summerlands, Screen on the Green and various night markets.

The new SSVP will replace current fourth-year psychological science major Trish Ly in the position.

Patrick Kendrick Maranon

Maranon was inspired to announce his candidacy for the SSVP position from having “built a really strong community” in the Office of the SSVP for the past three years, according to an interview with New University. He served as an intern for the Student Talent Commission for his first two years in the Office of the SSVP and currently serves as the Student Talent co-commissioner.

“I think that having been in it [the office] and having seen the highs and lows will allow me to do an even better job next year, and making sure that everyone feels welcomed in the space,” Maranon told New University.

Maranon currently is the Chair of the Hill Advisory Board, a board under ASUCI’s Internal Vice President that represents student interests and advises the director of UCI’s bookstore, the Hill. He also works as a General Chemistry Tutorial Leader at the Learning and Academic Resource Center and serves as Vice President of Vermillion Vocalists, a UCI student-led a cappella organization. Maranon is endorsed by Vermillion Vocalists.

Maranon discussed how it can be “overwhelming” for those joining student government for the first time and wants to “lead by example in letting people know that everyone is welcomed and everyone is supported to express themselves very openly in the office and on campus.”

Outlined in his declaration of candidacy, Maranon aims to “prioritize the voice and the needs of UC Irvine’s undergraduate student body” through transparency, supporting the office’s six commissions and responding to feedback and criticism.

“One of the main criticisms about ASUCI is that the students don't feel fully listened to,” Maranon told New University. “I hear a lot of marginalized groups on campus who feel like we [ASUCI] don’t represent them, and I think that’s a very valid thing to bring up.”

Charlotte Vien

Vien announced her candidacy for the SSVP position because she wanted to “be more involved on campus and create a fun, engaging and inclusive experience for all UCI undergraduates,” according to an emailed statement to New University. She discussed how her background in public health has given her “a strong foundation in community outreach, organization and event coordination.”

“Through various leadership experiences, I’ve developed skills in communication, teamwork and creative problem-solving, all of which will help me plan engaging events and initiatives that enhance the student experience,” she wrote.

There are three main goals Vien outlined: to increase student engagement, to promote school spirit and to ensure events are inclusive and accessible.

“I plan to expand outreach efforts, collaborate with diverse student organizations and introduce new, creative events that cater to a variety of interests,” Vien wrote to New University.

Vien also wrote how she wants to improve accessibility and inclusivity in SSVP’s events by “ensuring they are widely advertised, easy to attend and representative of UCI’s diverse student body.” She aims to implement student feedback during the event-planning process.

“I plan to increase transparency by using social media more effectively, providing regular updates and directly engaging with students through tabling and outreach efforts,” she wrote. “Hosting interactive events where students can share their input and ideas will also be key.”

Vien said she is “proud to have stepped up and put my ideas forward” and hopes she can inspire other students to get involved.

Vien is a first-year transfer student, according to her candidate profile, and pledges “dedication to transforming UCI into a more vibrant and diverse campus.”

“Running for SSVP is about more than just a title. It’s about making an effort to create positive change,” she wrote. “Every idea, big or small, has the potential to shape our campus experience. No matter the outcome, I’ll walk away knowing I tried, and that in itself is a victory.”

Jocelyn Aboufares

Aboufares brings in two years of experience in the Office of the SSVP as a first-year intern for the Campus Spirit Commission and the current Campus Spirit Co-Commissioner. She also serves as the Internal Vice President of Phi Alpha Delta, a professional pre-law fraternity chapter at UCI.

“My desire to run for this position stems from a commitment to continue creating memorable experiences for students, while also expanding our offerings to include events that resonate with what students truly want to see and experience,” she wrote in an email to New University.

One of her primary goals is to “assemble a dynamic and passionate team of dedicated staff members who are fully committed to our mission of planning and executing exceptional events that cater to the diverse needs and interests of all undergraduate students at UCI,” according to Aboufares’ declaration.

Another priority of hers is to increase student involvement in the decision-making process by establishing an open forum throughout the year.

“I plan to establish an open forum where students can anonymously provide feedback on past events and share suggestions for future ones,” Aboufares wrote to New University. “The Office of Student Services exists to curate events that are both enjoyable and accessible for all students, and I want to make sure we’re offering the kinds of events that students truly want to attend.”

Aboufares seeks to foster greater collaboration and continue hosting collaborative events such as Homecoming with UCI’s Student Alumni Association and Celebrate UCI with the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.

“I aim to enhance collaboration with more Registered Campus Organizations (RCOs) and student groups,” she wrote in her email. “By involving more organizations, we can not only increase awareness of these events but also create greater opportunities for engagement and involvement across the campus community.”

Aboufares is running in a coalition of ASUCI candidate student leaders, the ANTLeaders.



Camelia Heins is a News Staff Writer. She can be reached at cheins@uci.edu.

Edited by Karen Wang