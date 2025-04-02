Department of Justice launches investigation into UCI admissions over DEI

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a compliance review investigation into UCI and three other universities over alleged affirmative action use in the universities’ admissions policies on March 27.

The investigations against UCI, along with UCLA, UC Berkeley and Stanford University, “are just the beginning of the Department’s work in eradicating illegal DEI and protecting equality under the law,” according to the press release.

“President Trump and I are dedicated to ending illegal discrimination and restoring merit-based opportunity across the country,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in the release. “Every student in America deserves to be judged solely based on their hard work, intellect and character, not the color of their skin.”

The DOJ investigation comes in light of President Trump’s executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in federal agencies and educational institutions. Last month, the Department of Education gave educational institutions receiving federal funding a two-week deadline to “cease using race preferences and stereotypes as a factor in their admissions, hiring, promotion, compensation, scholarships, prizes, administrative support, sanctions, discipline and beyond.” According to an Education Week tracker, the DOJ began more than 50 investigations into school districts, colleges and universities for race-based programming or DEI.

The press release states, “Colleges and universities are prohibited from using DEI discrimination in selecting students for admission,” citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Students for Admissions v. Harvard. The 2023 case ruled that race-based admissions policies are unconstitutional and in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

In 1996, California voters passed Proposition 209, which banned the use of race-based and sex-based affirmative action. Since then, public universities across California have ended any affirmative action policies used in admissions processes.

“Since the consideration of race in admissions was banned in California by Proposition 209, UC [University of California] has implemented admissions practices to comply with the law. At the same time, we remain committed to expanding access for all qualified students,” the UC Office of the President spokesperson said in a statement provided by UCI Assistant Vice Chancellor of Communications and Media Relations Michael Uhlenkamp in an email with New University. “The UC undergraduate admissions application collects students’ race and ethnicity for statistical purposes only. This information is not shared with application reviewers and is not used for admissions.”

UCI has stated its commitment to “excellence through diversity and to the goal of reflecting diversity in our faculty, student and staff populations.” UCI is currently a minority-serving institution with federal designations as an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution and a Hispanic-Serving Institution.

On Feb. 20, UCI Chancellor Howard Gilman requested Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Dyonne Bergeron to host a town hall on March 11 in order to “provide information on how we are supporting our immigrant, international, LGBTQ+ and other historically marginalized communities.”

It is unclear if any diversity initiatives or programs offered by UCI’s Office of Inclusive Excellence or other departments will be impacted in response to the DOJ investigation. The UCI Office of Inclusive Excellence did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On March 20, the University of California’s Board of Regents banned diversity statements as a part of recruitment and hiring processes. Last month, an organization called the Students Against Racial Discrimination filed a lawsuit against the UC over alleged use of race-based admissions and “preferences to non-Asian racial minorities.”

“I feel that the DOJ investigation into UCI’s admission policies is not practical, and it will be very difficult for the DOJ to get what it wants,” Ngoc Le, a third-year political science major, said. “I think there is the assumption that DEI only relates to race and ethnicity and excludes other factors such as disability, lower socioeconomic status and more.”

Le is “uncertain” about how the investigation will impact UCI, but she has a “sense of hope” in UCI’s commitment to diversity.

“I don’t think the school would back down easily from the administration and find ways to support diversity as much as possible,” she said.

Camelia Heins is a News Staff Writer. She can be reached at cheins@uci.edu.

Edited by Jaheem Conley.