Is real pop back?

Across comment sections on X, Instagram and TikTok alike, a phrase has become the center of many heated discussions: Real pop is back. As more pop singers and stars — both new and old — enter the mainstream, many can’t help but point out the seeming resurgence of certain trends, styles and techniques that made the pop scene of the early 2000s. As the debate gains traction online, fueled by various new performances, releases and debuts, the question remains: What is “real pop?” And has it begun to make a comeback?

While the pop genre was originally created to classify music that was popular in the mainstream, hence its name, it made a characteristic shift in the 2000s following the height of teen pop in the decade prior. It introduced various genres, like hip-hop, Latin, and dance/EDM, to the mainstream in new ways. But what truly defined the growing era was its flair, individuality, maximalism and fashion.

Writer Daisy Jones discussed in an article for GQ that what makes pop itself is pushing boundaries rather than trying to fit into specific boxes.

“Cragg thinks that audiences have simply been craving something less vanilla: The hyper-saturated world of Brat, the pure theatrics of Lil Nas X, the flagrant swagger of Doja Cat,” Jones writes. “‘Pop often reacts to itself and there’s only so much re-heated disco and “famous people relationship issues” one can hack before it gets a bit boring.’”

With artists like Katy Perry giving us timeless catchy hits like “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” and “California Gurls” in a cupcake bra and Britney Spears going from heavy choreography to carrying a snake on her back, it was hard for many to see much comparison in artistic expression further into the millennium. Outside of individuality, sound, style and performance, the growth of pop in the 2000s also cultivated what has become today’s pop culture through head-turning scandals and drama in the lives of our favorite celebrities.

While the 2000s pop era cannot simply be reincarnated back into today’s mainstream, there are a few names that have solidified themselves in conversations and are bringing that characteristic pop flair back to our headphones and screens. Sabrina Carpenter has consistently made headlines since the debut of her Top 10 Hit “Espresso.”

The former Disney star, who won two Grammys this year for her latest album “Short n’ Sweet,” has gained immense popularity for her flirty, fun, tongue-in-cheek and sexy demeanor. With her ‘60s blonde bombshell look, characterized by voluminous hair and platform boots, alongside her old sound influences with ‘60s-esque melodies and ‘90s-esque pop vocals, she has become a pillar example in this new era where style meets song.

However, while she was named Billboard’s second greatest pop star of 2024 it was not simply by music alone. Her flirty and risqué image has not kept her free from scandals. The singer has earned her share of criticism surrounding her raunchy lyrics and gestures, but rather than stifling her image they have done all the more to boost it. New York Times writer Andi Zeisler states that Carpenter’s entire image is an ode to vintage sexiness and a refusal of regressive norms.

“‘Short n’ Sweet’ channels the spirit of brassy burlesque icons who understood that their real art wasn’t simply singing, dancing or acting; it was their unapologetic acknowledgment of their sexual selves, their refusal to ask either permission or forgiveness,” Zeisler wrote.

But Carpenter isn’t the only one making waves in this pop resurgence. Canadian singer Tate McRae has been another frequent name in recent conversation, primarily as one of the few up-and-coming triple threats with McRae being a singer, songwriter and dancer. While her discography ranges from heartbreak ballads to sexy bass-thumping anthems, McRae’s mix of dance and R&B influences pair seamlessly with the singer’s knack for putting on a true performance.

“She is a qualified contender for a pop star — being one of few in the current industry to have formal training to strengthen her skills,” Nyla Gilbert states in an article for The Post. “Without a doubt, she is one of the best dancers in this current age of pop performers and demonstrates excellent breath control while performing. She has a magnetic energy that keeps viewers engaged.”

Fresher faces have also made headway with South African star Tyla bringing back the experimental and cultural genre mixing of the 2000s. The Grammy winner broke barriers with her chart-topping 2023 single “Water,” combining South African amapiano, pop, R&B and Afrobeats to create one trendsetting classic. While she gets many comparisons to the Bajan icon Rihanna, the pop newcomer has distinguished herself and made her own name, more recently with the deluxe version of her debut studio album “TYLA +.”

Outside of bringing South Africa to the world, the singer also solidified herself as an up-and-coming fashion diva. Her style and beauty have not only aided her popularity but also put her on the radar of numerous top fashion houses. From sitting alongside the runways of Dolce & Gabbana and Jacquemus during fashion week to debuting at the Met Gala in custom Balmain, the singer’s eye for fashion does not fail to add to her signature pop flair.

From new names like Carpenter, McRae and Tyla, to the return of more familiar names like Lady Gaga, Charli XCX and Beyoncé, the question of whether real pop has returned may vary. But, it is safe to say that the genre is surely in safe hands.

Makyla McLeod is a Staff Writer. She can be reached at msmcleod@uci.edu.

Edited by Lillian Dunn.