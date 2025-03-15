Classical music meets EDM: Apashe’s ‘Antagonist’ tour

Electronic music producer, professionally known as Apashe, concluded his Antagonist 2.0 album tour at the Hollywood Palladium on March 1. Apashe combines the classical sounds of a philharmonic and brass orchestra with high-energy EDM, creating a style dubbed“majestic.”

Apashe, an alias for 31-year-old John De Buck, started as a sound producer in Montreal. He began to establish himself in the EDM genre breakcore in 2008, then later moved into producing dubstep, Neurofunk and trap. Apashe’s unique music style led him to become the first artist to sign to Kannibalen Records in 2011, which has now recruited other well-known DJs like Kai Wachi, YMIR and Dabin.

After the release of his 2012 album “Contamination,” Apashe gathered support and collaborated with much larger artists like Excision, Major Lazer and Afrojack, landing him play time on the BBC airwaves. Most recently, he released the “Antagonist” album in 2023, which has 14 captivating songs in total. Apashe uses a live orchestra on stage, drawing inspiration from classical composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Blending old and new sounds, Apashe collaborates with modern artists such as Rhita Nattah, Wasiu, Flux Pavilion, Vladimir Cauchemar and special guest Habstrakt.

The final night of the “Antagonist” album tour in LA included a lineup of artists who were featured on the album, as well as artists that reflect the diverse range of genres Apashe is known to work with. Wasiu kicked off the night with his own 30-minute set, followed by the skull-masked DJ Vladimir Cauchemar and finally LYNY’s set before the main show began.

After some preparation time, the orchestra entered the stage wearing hooded black cloaks, surrounded by star-like visuals, to introduce Apashe. His show began with a buildup of instrumental music that quickly shifted into energetic electronic music and pyrotechnics. Apashe walked to the DJ stand as the crowd erupted in cheers.

The stage visuals reflected Apashe’s unique affinity for Italian Renaissance and 17th and 18th-century artists, displaying the painting “The Apotheosis of Hercules” dancing to the beats of his music. Ukrainian artist Alina Pash appeared on stage wearing a striking black and orange crochet-style dress, creating a notable segue into the song “Witch” from Apashe’s 2021 album, “I Killed the Orchestra.”

Before the song began, Pash captivated the audience with a brief speech, saying, “I know we can go through the most dark darkness in unity, together.”

She thanked the audience for supporting humanity and creating life before commencing the animated, magnetic song.

Not only are Apashe’s live performances a demonstration of his distinctive style, but so are his music videos.

Apashe released the corresponding “Antagonist” documentary on YouTube, called “The Album That Made Me Lose All My Friends,” on April 17, 2024 with the caption, “Over the last 3 years we shot all our adventures, the ups and downs of this impossible album ‘Antagonist.’” Apashe created something unlike any other music video, featuring a complex plot line and haunting visuals. The documentary showcases the emotional journey Apashe and his crew went through during the production of the “Antagonist” album and how it changed him and his music.

The beginning of the video portrays a tyrannical critique of the album and the collaborating artists. Alongside artistic clips of the orchestra, the collaborating artists express complaints about their relationship with Apashe and their concern for his excessive partying. The events in the documentary transform Apashe into a more confident and caring figure, unafraid of extravagance. The documentary concludes with an interview as Apashe is dressed in an lavish 16th-century outfit and holding a scepter, unfazed by the ridiculousness of the situation.

“This interview parody is so creepy it’s actually good,” one fan commented. “All boundaries of charisma have been exceeded and it cannot be hidden.”

Apashe noted the end of the Antagonist 2.0 tour in an Instagram post, “These orchestra tours come with a lot of work and challenges, and I’m extremely grateful we were able to bring them to so many places.”

Caroline Ambrose is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the winter 2025 quarter. She can be reached at carolisa@uci.edu.

Edited by Corinna Chin and Xinyu Zhang