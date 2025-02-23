Recognizing Black History Month 

New University’s editorial board acknowledges the annual observation of Black History Month this February.

February is the birth month of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, two important American figures in Black history. The United States takes this month to recognize the often undiscussed accomplishments and contributions Black people have made throughout this country’s history.

It is particularly important that we continue the tradition this year.

On Jan. 31, President Donald Trump released a statement recognizing February 2025 as National Black History Month, as every other president has done since 1976. The same day, the Department of Defense issued a release stating that, effective immediately, “events related to cultural awareness months,” including but not limited to Black History Month, Pride Month, Women’s History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and National Hispanic Heritage Month, would no longer be observed federally.

As diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility initiatives continue to be rolled back, Trump’s proclamation to uphold Black History Month sends a mixed message, considering the end to federal cultural heritage months.

To ignore Black History Month, along with other months that celebrate underrepresented groups, is to erase a rich and complex history that we must remember in order to learn from. New University’s editorial board extends their appreciation and support for Black students this month and every month.

For more information or support, visit the UCI Center for Black Cultures, Resources and Research.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.