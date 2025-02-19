Exploring hidden green spaces at UCI

UCI has many bustling areas filled with students, faculty and staff. Yet, other than academic buildings and lecture halls, there are many lesser-known gardens, green spaces and quiet nooks that can offer peaceful retreats and a respite from the hustle of campus life — offering a chance to relax, study and maybe even have a picnic with your best friends.

Photo by Xinbo Gao / Staff

One such place could be the Mesa Court Rest Area, which, although close to the Anteatery, retains an air of quiet during weekends. Surrounded by lush greenery and featuring cozy seating arrangements, this space offers both a peaceful environment for reflection and maybe also a convenient spot for dining with friends. It has tables and seating areas ideal for social gatherings or individual relaxation, while the nearby study room provides convenience for charging devices. The peacefulness during off-peak hours and the abundance of plants make this spot a great example of a natural retreat on campus.

Photo by Xinbo Gao / Staff

Photo by Xinbo Gao / Staff

Photo by Xinbo Gao / Staff

Next is the garden in front of the sculpture studio at the Claire Trevor School of the Arts. Students often overlook this place, yet it is a wonderful, tranquil spot to escape the campus crowds. The combination of trees offering shade and the striking architecture make it an aesthetically pleasing and comfortable location, especially during hot noon hours. While the seating may not be as plush as that in the Mesa Court Rest Area, the cooler environment provides a perfect atmosphere for a quiet break, a solo rest or even a picnic. It’s a hidden treasure for those living in Mesa Court, offering them a nearby getaway to recharge.

Photo by Xinbo Gao / Staff

Photo by Xinbo Gao / Staff

Another hidden rest area is also found at the School of the Arts, near the bridge to the School of Humanities. Although many people pass by it without noticing, this area, nestled between buildings and trees, offers a secluded space for quiet reflection. The benches provide ample seating in a shaded area, making it a comfortable choice for those seeking peace away from the more crowded parts of UCI. It’s an ideal spot for those who want to escape campus noise and immerse themselves in a quieter corner.

Photo by Xinbo Gao / Staff

Photo by Xinbo Gao / Staff

Photo by Xinbo Gao / Staff

Lastly, the lawn in front of the School of Humanities provides a great green space for those looking for a relaxing break. With a large lawn and a small, more secluded rest area, it’s the perfect place to rest, especially after hours when the hustle and bustle dies down. The serene afternoon sunlight that spills onto the lawn creates a beautiful scene, ideal for students wanting to take in the natural beauty of UCI. While it may be a bit noisy during school hours, it becomes an oasis of calm in the late afternoon, offering a peaceful spot to unwind.

Xinbo Gao is a 2024-2025 Staff Photographer. He can be reached at xinbog1@uci.edu.