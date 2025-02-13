The TikTok ban was a right-wing distraction

The proposed federal ban on the social media app TikTok has been a topic of heated debate between users of the app and proponents of the ban. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., introduced the ban bill under the pretense of protecting “the national security of the United States from the threat posed by foreign adversary controlled applications.”

On Jan. 18, the Supreme Court completely violated the First Amendment by shutting down TikTok for American audiences. This impacted the 170 million American users who consume and create information on the platform.

However, the shutdown did not last long. The app was up and running a mere 12 hours later with the message: “Thanks for your patience and support. As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!”

The campaign against the app was largely perpetuated by President Donald Trump during his first presidential term in 2020.

Trump’s skillful manipulation of young people is convincing many of them that he is fighting for their right to free speech and entertainment. First, he resurrected TikTok. Then, his eventful inauguration foreshadowed a dystopian oligarchy.

On Aug. 6, 2020, Trump signed an executive order attempting to ban TikTok in the U.S. and pressure the foreign-owned company to sell its assets to an American entity. Now that he has brought it back, some users and creators are praising him — whether jokingly or seriously — for bringing back the app. This has successfully skewed some of the younger public’s perception of Trump despite his less-than-stellar intent with his upcoming policies.

This seemingly hasty ban and unban of the app served as nothing but a distraction from the new president’s upcoming harmful policies. It is no coincidence that just before the start of his second presidency, he props himself up as an advocate of the app and its free speech.

Social media brings consumers both entertainment and news. TikTok, in particular, has a distinct algorithm, called the “For You” page. This hooks users from day one as recommended videos are catered to their very niche and specific interests.

Unlike Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, TikTok’s only form of content is short videos. Short-form videos are notorious for causing attention span deficits and making users digest information far too quickly. But despite the downsides of short-form content, Trump’s initial proposed ban was so controversial because it would have, again, silenced creators and limited free speech.

He has now rescinded that stance entirely. It seems convenient, however, that he would change his mind and speak against the ban right before his controversial and, for many communities — such as immigrants, LGBTQIA+ individuals and people of color — distressing inauguration. This new anti-ban position that Trump has taken on is but a feeble attempt to get back into the good graces of young people.

Unfortunately, this attempt has been seemingly successful.

Moved indoors due to the reported dangerous cold, the swearing-in of President Trump could not have taken place on a better day — chilling and uncomfortable. His entire platform pushed for conservatism, and he delivered. Some of his first actions included an executive order ending birthright citizenship, pardoning the offenders present at the Jan. 6 insurrection and withdrawing from the World Health Organization.

Young people have generally been appeased by the fact that our new president unbanned the app but are blind to his ploy to win their favor before implementing newer, less popular policies. If he can shamelessly attempt to deport those protected by the 14th Amendment, show blatant bias for his supporters and allow his administration to cut cancer research funding for the American people, there is much more he can do to keep up this cycle of appeasement and corruption.

Not only that, but his billionaire buddies were front and center at his inauguration. Among the CEOs were Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg. Trump has also recently announced a $500 billion AI infrastructure investment, financially benefiting the aforementioned as their recent business endeavours have been focused on expanding artificial intelligence, to the detriment of the planet and the myriad of other industries and groups that could benefit from an investment that sizeable.

Musk also gave a speech at the inauguration, finishing with a salute reminiscent of the Roman salute used by Nazis. This was met with both shock and justification. Some believed there were no traces of Nazi ideology in the salute, while others viewed it as representation of fascism, racism and oppression. Doing this salute can have one jailed in many European countries.

There is something overwhelmingly Orwellian about tech billionaires being the center of attention at the inauguration of a new president. It begs the question: Will this cycle of gaining the American people’s favor before implementing harmful policies continue throughout the rest of this four-year period?

The purported saving of TikTok was nothing more than a distraction from future oppressive executive orders, proposed bills and regulations that benefit only the wealthy. By implementing tax cuts for the rich and slashing benefits for the poor and working class, he may just bring back — or advocate for — something else the U.S. government has previously opposed.

Rebecca Do is an Opinion Staff Writer. She can be reached at dort@uci.edu.

Edited by Isabella Ehring and Jaheem Conley