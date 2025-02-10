Sunday Comic: Sleeping In FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp By New U Graphic Design February 10, 2025 Chelsea Peng is a Graphic Design Intern for the winter quarter 2025. She can be reached at chelsep1@uci.edu. - Advertisement - City News San Clemente city council decides against joining litigation February 10, 2025 Features Anteaters reveal breakfast favorites and hopes for healthier options February 10, 2025 Basketball UCI MBB fall in vaunted rematch against UCSD, 85-67 February 10, 2025 Basketball UC Irvine Men’s Basketball early February at-large update February 10, 2025 Basketball UCI Men’s Basketball holds longest active win streak for week February 9, 2025 City News Anti-ICE protests continue across Southern California February 9, 2025 Read More New U Andrew Scott shines in a one-man adaptation of ‘Uncle Vanya’ The album can wait, Frank Ocean is directing a movie Calling all ANTrepreneurs: UCI launches cloud computing portal New University welcomes new additions to editorial staff Tammy Kim exits District 5 race following residency challenge