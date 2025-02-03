Sunday Comic: Zot-Bots FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp By New U Graphic Design February 3, 2025 Cindy He is a Graphic Design Intern for the winter quarter 2025. She can be reached at ongyuah@uci.edu. - Advertisement - A&E Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2025 haute couture collection sees sunlit days February 7, 2025 Basketball UCI Men’s Basketball takes down the Beach in OT, 80-75 February 6, 2025 Columns Trump’s immigration order faces legal fire from California February 5, 2025 Features Department of Film and Media Studies ‘From Script to Screen’ February 4, 2025 Photo Galleries LA museums illuminate the city’s contemporary art landscape February 4, 2025 Columns Asian hate is still overlooked February 4, 2025 Read More New U UC and UCI community responds to Trump’s executive orders UCI Men’s Volleyball Sweeps Stanford, Extends Winning Streak Sustainable and Just Future weaves community and activism at UCI UC Irvine Women’s Basketball Clutchs Victory Over Cal Poly, 59-57 Irvine City Council convenes on Tammy Kim election fraud allegations