Class inequality at UCI hampers student life all-around

As is with most educational institutions in high-income areas like Irvine, UCI suffers from a growing class divide among its entire community, but most notably its student body. With UCI and the greater University of California (UC) admitting students who are overwhelmingly California natives, the melting pot of different socioeconomic levels within the student population continues to vary.

While it is unrealistic to expect UCI or the UC to single-handedly fix the growing wealth inequality that the entire nation is facing, there is certainly change that needs to be made on the institutional level so that students of all income levels can easily thrive at UCI.

There is an endless number of public benefits UCI could offer to students, or at least better publicize. The UC often cites budget constraints and general financial hardship when asked to raise enrollment or improve services at its 10 campuses but had no issue giving raises to every chancellor it employs. To bridge the class divide among students at its campuses, the UC should first look inward at the unnecessarily large gap in income between its executives and its students and employees.

UCI has a few public-benefit programs that students can at least in part rely on for daily necessities, such as the Basic Needs Center. However, their funding is tied to nearly expired student funding referendum programs — not the university itself exclusively. To help financially struggling students, it is imperative that UCI devote a portion of its budget to permanently sustaining hubs like the Basic Needs Center.

Beyond existing programs, UCI should invest in student life. It is common at UCI for a member of a friend group or organization to be borderline shamed for not having the adequate amount of money for an event, such as going out to eat or going to a concert. By providing sufficient third places for students to enjoy college life on campus, UCI can keep student morale high and allow for students who aren’t as well-off financially to save money on going out.

There are two concerts on campus each year, but both are exclusively for undergraduate students and are paid for by ASUCI, which is funded by another student-paid referendum. Keeping these concerts in place and adding more shows organized by the university would be a massive added benefit to students who want to listen to live music with friends but cannot afford it.

Beyond just concerts, the university emphasizing student life in other capacities could also help bridge the class gap at UCI. Adding restaurants, arcades, museums or other places on campus where students can gather and take a break from studying would be a massive help for students who want to meet people but don’t have it in their budget to get to nearby clubs or bars. Across the nation, large universities often have expansive dining options with large dining areas for students to socialize, covered by meal plans. UCI should be no different.

Of course, the best way to let students focus on their education and social life free of financial stress is to make public higher education affordable for everybody. At the very least, financial aid that has been promised to students should be delivered in a timely manner. Unfortunately, we cannot rely on our institutions to provide the aid we need, so it is up to us — the students that make university operations possible — to make our voices heard.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate