Gen Z’s progressive streak may be fading, but there’s still hope

Generation Z is often characterized as a progressive generation of activists, with around one in three Gen Z’ers regularly engaging in activism or social justice work, according to a survey conducted by United Way. But with a significant number of young men voting for former President Trump in the 2024 election, a question arises: Is the streak of progressive activism in Gen Z here to stay?

In the 2024 presidential election, 56% of young men aged 18-29 voted for Trump, versus 42% who voted for Vice President Kamala Harris. Compared to the 2020 election, these numbers almost reversed: 56% of young men voted for Biden versus 41% for Trump. Harris also saw a drop in support from young women, with 58% voting for her in 2024, compared to 65% of young women who voted for President Biden in 2020.

For a generation that is more racially diverse, identifies as LGBTQ+ at higher rates and is more conscious of environmental issues than previous generations, it is concerning to see a young voting electorate that seems to be stepping back from these key values. Policies of the last Trump administration, as well as those outlined for his upcoming administration, are alarmingly against diversity, equity and inclusion, transgender rights and environmental regulations.

Though the 2024 elections have taken a turn, Gen Z’s progressive activism continues to show itself in many different forms, from engaging in grassroots movements to advocating on social media. Young activists have mobilized to raise awareness on climate change, gun control, police brutality and, most recently, the genocide in Gaza.

Previous generations weren’t strangers to progressive activism either. Many in the Baby Boomer generation were involved in the various movements of the 1960s, whether that was the civil rights movement, the Black Power movement, the Asian American movement, the anti-war movement or the LGBTQ+ rights movement. These movements were defined by on-the-ground protests, sit-ins and boycotts — tactics still employed by younger generations today.

One significant difference between the activism of Gen Z and the Baby Boomers is social media. With digital platforms, seemingly everyone can engage in activism, whether by reading online infographics or spreading awareness about injustices. Social media has made information and activism more accessible to young generations, perhaps even teaching them lessons and perspectives not mentioned in school textbooks.

However, the social media landscape has increasingly been threatened by misinformation and disinformation. The spread of false information can discredit activist movements, creating divisions both between generations and within Gen Z itself, as people are unaware of the truth.

Algorithms also play a role in dividing Generation Z. Activists on both political sides are fed information through these algorithms, creating echo chambers that can lead them further away from each other as they inhabit their own extreme bubbles.

Combining the nature of algorithms with misinformation and disinformation creates a social media landscape that divides Generation Z into extreme polar opposites, leaving those in the middle to pick a side or abandon activism altogether. It’s also important to keep in mind how this social media landscape can impact voting decisions, as seen in the recent presidential election.

So, how can Gen Z continue to engage in activism without losing sight of their values or remaining trapped in their social media bubbles? It begins with human connection. Gen Z’ers can make an effort to learn from others with different political perspectives and find solidarity with them. They can work to understand the various issues we all face as humans, whether as young adults, students or workers, and begin to work towards genuine solutions that emphasize unity rather than division.

Instead of spending too much time online, Gen Z’ers can become involved in their community. They can volunteer with local community organizations or join student organizations on campus that focus on issues they care about. These efforts toward human connection will help Generation Z reconnect with progressive activism that may be fading. Human connection can also bridge the gap for previous generations who feel disconnected with today’s youth.

With tools like social media and an increasingly diverse youth population, Generation Z has the potential to enact the change they want to see. But it takes genuine human connection, community and solidarity in order for that change to happen.

Camelia Heins is an Opinion Staff Writer. She can be reached at cheins@uci.edu.

Edited by Zahira Vasquez and Logan Heine