Mountain Fire in Ventura County nears total containment, communities in recovery

Officials reported that the Mountain Fire of Ventura County, which rapidly spread to over 20,000 acres and burned through communities, is 98% contained as of Nov. 18.

The fire started on Nov. 6 near the Ventura County cities of Moorpark and Somis and spread due to the Santa Ana winds, leading the fire to grow to over 10,000 acres within the first 24 hours and 20,000 acres by Nov 8. Five civilian injuries and one firefighter injury have been confirmed. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

As of Nov. 18, the fire was sized at 19,904 acres and destroyed 243 structures and damaged over 120 according to CAL FIRE. Communities threatened by the fire include the cities of Moorpark, Somis and Camarillo, and officials reported that over 10,000 individuals were issued evacuation notices. All evacuation warnings were lifted as of Nov. 17.

In an update to X, the Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) reported that over 1,000 personnel were assigned to control the spread of the fire and assist recovery efforts. Officials established a Local Assistance Center (LAC) at the Ventura County Office of Education in Camarillo, providing services including tax relief, employment assistance as well as debris removal and basic health care. Camarillo Animal Shelter also provides free pet supplies from Ventura County Animal Services to pet owners in need.

On Nov. 12, VCFD announced the deployment of a task force dedicated to supporting residents as they return to their communities.

“There’s not a single member of our fire department that is not connected to someone who lost a home in this fire,” a VCFD task force firefighter said in a video posted on X. “We understand that times are tough right now; that people who have lost everything are in a real tough spot, but they are not alone and they are not forgotten.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the county on Nov. 7 after meeting with first responders and assessing the damage caused within the early days of the Mountain Fire. The next day, Newsom signed an executive order to aid local agencies in responding and recovering from the fire. The order allowed for the mobilization of the California National Guard to assist efforts and included waivers to support the impacted schools, healthcare facilities and other key providers.

“This executive order empowers the state to continue our swift action, cut through red tape, and mobilize essential resources to aid communities impacted by the Mountain Fire,” Newsom wrote in a statement. “Our top priority is protecting the health, safety, and well-being of all those affected and expediting the road to recovery.”

The Mountain Fire is one of more than 7,500 California wildfires in 2024. Over 1 million acres have burned and more than 2,000 structures have been affected by fires this year, according to CAL FIRE. Los Angeles and Ventura Counties were given red flag fire conditions at the beginning of November as the Santa Ana winds were expected to pick up speed, creating an increased risk of fire.

“The Mountain Fire is another sobering reminder that when you combine our natural chaparral landscapes and strong Santa Ana winds with longer, hotter dry seasons, you have all the ingredients for these devastating events to increase in frequency, scale and speed,” Alex Hall, director of UCLA’s Center for Climate Science, told the UCLA Newsroom.

The VCFD continues to provide updates on community resources through social media. The LAC is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“I am deeply saddened by the losses that this community has had,” VCFD Deputy Chief Chad Cook said to community members in Camarillo on Nov. 10. “You will see our people out in the community helping you in any way possible to help you rebuild, make sure your families are safe and to give you whatever you need to start the healing process.”

