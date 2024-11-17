UCI must address the inaccessibility of their parking

For commuter and on-campus students alike, parking at UCI is a complicated process. Between finding a spot in the overpopulated lots and structures to deciphering the numerous parking zones, many unwittingly fall victim to varying parking citations.

Though it is common practice for large universities to charge for parking, UCI’s implementation of it is unjust under their guise of sustainability, lack of alternative options and egregiously rising prices.

UCI’s prioritization of profit over its student body is abundantly clear when looking at its stance on sustainable transportation. UCI claims to encourage sustainable transportation by discouraging private transportation, which results in high on-campus permit costs. While sustainability is important, so is maintaining students’ financial and mental well-being. The price of parking on campus is just an added concern on top of rising tuition and inconsistent disbursement of financial aid.

With over half of UCI’s student body being commuters and many more with off-campus commitments, one can’t help but consider if the extent of UCI’s efforts towards sustainability are well-founded.

Additionally, UCI’s use of several parking zones further misleads students and visitors on where they can park. There are often multiple zones within the same parking lot or structure with little signage distinguishing them. The difference in parking one stall to the left or one floor above could result in a steep parking ticket. Parking citation appeals are available, though not often granted.

The very nature of these parking zones often feels like another monetary incentive by UCI, preying on those unfamiliar with the vague language used to explain the crucial difference between them. This is further exacerbated by the fact that there are no free campus parking alternatives available. UTC across the street strictly prohibits UCI parking, as do nearby neighborhoods and other shopping centers. This lack of free, accessible parking can lead students to walk long distances to campus, further jeopardizing their safety.

This concern for safety doesn’t end with the commute to campus — it is prevalent even with students trying to get back to their on-campus home. American Campus Communities (ACC), UCI’s student apartment and townhouse communities, imposes the same strict parking guidelines with even steeper permit costs.

For instance, students living in Camino del Sol are required to park at the East Campus Parking Structure (ECPS), which is anywhere from half a mile to a full mile from the townhouses.

Plaza Verde, another ACC community, has their own parking structure right next to the apartments. However, they encourage students to park at the ECPS when there are not enough spots in theirs. This is once again another long, half-mile walk that is required for students to simply get back home. Many students embark on this walk late at night from off-campus jobs to pay for these demands that put them in these very situations.

When debating between personal safety or a parking citation, many opt for the latter. Rather than putting students in these instances, UCI should be advocating for the former.

Further, ACC parking at the ECPS was once $295 per quarter and has now risen to $345 a quarter. Students being required to pay over $1,000 per year for insufficient parking is an absurd demand that should not exist in the first place.

UCI’s efforts for sustainability must also extend to considerations of students’ safety and financial well-being. A university’s first priority ought to be the welfare of its students, whose very presence supports its endeavors. Without its students, there would be no UCI, as they are the foundation upon which the university’s achievements and reputation are built. Sufficient, affordable parking should be provided in order to ensure the flourishing of UCI.

