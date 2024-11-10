Orange County voter turnout for the 2024 election is a disappointment

While the Orange County general election votes are still being counted, the unofficial voter turnout for the 2024 general election is hovering around 60%. This is a significant decrease compared to the last election, which was a record-breaking voter turnout of 87.3% for the county.

Nationally, the 2024 general voter turnout also saw a decrease from the last primary election cycle. While every election is different and comes with its own unique set of candidates and propositions, this shouldn’t change whether citizens should vote or not. Voting in every election, regardless of the circumstances, is an important civic duty that everyone eligible should participate in.

The accessibility of voting and the COVID-19 pandemic were likely strong contributors to the huge increase in voting for the 2020 general election in Orange County — the trials and tribulations of the pandemic were undeniably at the forefront of people’s minds when they cast their votes in 2020. However, politics and their impacts on society don’t begin and end with immediate, recognizable effects on daily life.

The government, especially at the local level, influences infrastructure, police departments, sanitation and more in its jurisdiction. Although these issues might not seem pressing, they affect and influence your community and the lives of those around you.

It is irresponsible to not vote for what you believe is in the best interest of your life, your family, your community and your country, no matter who or what that vote may go to.

As of now, the race for the 47th Congressional District is tight, a stark reminder of the fact that every single vote matters. Your voice counts. To not use it for what you feel is for the betterment of you and your loved ones is not only disheartening but also negligent.

Despite this setback, there is no doubt that Orange County has the ability to do better. It must do better. The argument — common among many Californians — that citizen’s votes don’t matter because it’s a majority blue state not only downplays the importance of voting but is a dangerous sentiment to have. “Every vote matters” is not just an encouraging phrase — it’s a true statement.

Orange County is a unique county that often swings during election season. It’s more politically diverse than Los Angeles or other majority blue counties in California. So, if you solely rely on our government leaders to always end up aligning with a certain party, think again.

The voter turnout results for UC schools are yet to come out. But based on last year’s results — which found UC Irvine to have the highest registration and voter turnout out of all the UC schools — the Editorial Board hopes to see a similar result for this year’s election as well. Additionally, we hope to see a stronger voter turnout for everyone in Orange County for the next election cycle. It’s clear that students understand the importance of making their voices heard through voting. The rest of the county needs to keep up.



Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate